5 Nintendo 64 Game Franchises That Need a Comeback Now More Than Ever

The Nintendo 64 launched in 1996 and quickly became a leading console. This was during a time when CD-ROM was becoming the dominant medium in home gaming. Still, Nintendo stuck with cartridges, focusing on making good games that utilized the 64-bit CPU while eschewing the growing practice of incorporating full-motion video. Because of this, the console has tons of fantastic titles that fans love to this day, and while many have continued to be played long after the N64 was retired, some good ones haven’t. These five game franchises were all beloved on the N64, and it’s been long enough — they’re due for a comeback now more than ever.

1) Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Image courtesy of Rare

If there’s a game released on the N64 that could be called a cult classic, it’s Conker’s Bad Fur Day. The game, developed and released by Rare as a platformer, stands out. Conker is an alcoholic, greedy red squirrel who needs to get back home before his girlfriend, Berri, discovers that he’s been out all night on a bender. The game received an M rating for its dark humor, which fans loved. Conker makes pop culture references and breaks the fourth wall, making for an enjoyable adventure, to say the least. Save for the original game’s availability in the Rare Replay collection, Conker’s Bad Fur Day is a one-and-done franchise. That said, a DLC for the now-defunct Project Spark, Conker’s Big Reunion, was released in 2015, but it failed to revive the franchise.

2) Diddy Kong Racing

Image courtesy of Rare

Kart racing games were all the rage in the 1990s, thanks mainly to Super Mario Kart. Another franchise that got into it was Donkey Kong via Diddy Kong Racing, released in 1997 on the N64. As kart racers go, it’s a ton of fun, and one of the best-selling games on the console. A GameCube sequel was in development but never materialized, so despite its success, no sequel was ever produced. The game was remade in 2007 as Diddy Kong Racing DS for the Nintendo DS, but that’s it. Nearly 20 years later, there have been no additions to the franchise. Still, some hold out hope, as rumors online suggest a Diddy Kong Racing sequel might be in development.

3) Star Fox

Image courtesy of Nintendo

When Starfox 64 arrived on the N64 in 1997, it rebooted the franchise into a new era as the second game in the series. It was the first game to utilize the console’s Rumble Pak, and it was a massive success, becoming the best-selling game in the Star Fox franchise. Fans love its characters and flight mechanics, so Nintendo didn’t sleep on it forever. There have been several sequels and spin-offs, with the last, Star Fox Zero, arriving on the Wii U in 2016. Interestingly, Star Fox 2 for the Super Nintendo wasn’t officially released until 2017, but what fans really want is a return of the franchise on modern consoles. It’s been nearly a decade since a new game was published, which is long enough to keep a great franchise dormant.

4) Banjo-Kazooie

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Banjo-Kazooie is another popular franchise that spawned numerous sequels after its 1998 release on the N64. Rare developed the platformer that centers on the title characters, Bando and his bird pal, Kazooie. The game involves exploring nine worlds in Banjo-Kazooie’s quest to rescue Banjo’s kidnapped sister from a witch. The game was developed by the same team responsible for Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, and you can see its influence. Banjo-Kazooie was a hit, garnering four sequels. The last, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, was released on the Xbox 360 in 2008. Nintendo would likely have to make a deal with Microsoft, which now owns Rare, to release a new game, which is something that absolutely should happen.

5) Perfect Dark

Image courtesy of Rare

The N64 had some of the era’s best first-person shooters, and while everyone remembers GoldenEye 007, one that’s often forgotten is Perfect Dark. Rare developed and released the FPS in 2000, which centers around Joanna Dark, whose mission is to thwart an alien conspiracy. It’s a spiritual successor to 007, also developed by Rare, so it has many of the same mechanics, though with upgrades to many aspects of its gameplay. Perfect Dark was a hit, establishing a franchise consisting of a sequel and a remaster released in 2010. A reboot was in development, but Microsoft canceled it after releasing a gameplay trailer, leaving Perfect Dark in reboot limbo.

