5 Underrated PS2 Games That Everyone Should Have Played (& Probably Still Should)

When it comes to nostalgia, your mileage will vary depending on your age range. But for me and gamers around my age, the PS2 era marked some of the most formative gaming memories. I was old enough to head to the local GameStop and choose my own games, and it was a time when some of the best franchises out there were starting to lay their foundations. The PS2 had some truly phenomenal games, some of which spawned franchises that live on to this day. But the console of the early 2000s had some underrated gems, as well.

The PS2 brought us memorable games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 and a whole slew of Grand Theft Auto classics. It also saw the release of the first God of War and my personal favorite Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy X. But alongside these juggernauts, there are a few underrated games from the PS2 era that deserved more love then, and probably even now. Some have had modern remasters but still fall short of the recognition they deserve, while others are still available only on the PS2.

Disney’s Kim Possible: What’s the Switch

Image courtesy of Disney and Behavior Interactive

I’ve rewatched exactly one Disney Channel show as an adult, and it was Kim Possible. And you know what? It holds up. And honestly? So does this tie-in game. Big franchise video game adaptations like this can be hit and miss, but Disney’s Kim Possible: What’s The Switch was a surprisingly fun PS2 exclusive release. As the name suggests, you get to switch between playing as Kim, Shego, and even Rufus the Naked Mole Rat.

The graphics and animation are solid in this one, and it’s got a fun story featuring the characters we all know and love. On top of that, it was actually created by the same developer who would go on to make Dead by Daylight. With “switch” right in the title, it’s frankly a crime that this hasn’t been re-released for the Nintendo Switch. But for now, you should definitely revisit this one on the PS2 if that option is available to you. Because it’s worth it.

The Hobbit

Image courtesy of Inevitable Entertainment

If you were wanting more action from the recent Hobbit-centered Tales of the Shire, I have good news for you. PS2-era The Hobbit was based not on the movie adaptations, but on the actual novel. Despite the game’s mixed reviews, it is a must-play for fans of Tolkien’s world. It features hack and slash combat and platforming elements, while retelling the story of Bilbo’s adventure there and back again.

The gameplay for this title might be a bit on the straightforward side, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t good fun. You progress through chapters, which each end in the option to upgrade your inventory by spending loot. And like Oblivion and Skyrim, there’s a lockpicking minigame to contend with. Though originally a GameCube exclusive, this title wound up as a multiplatform release, meaning many gamers remember it fondly as a PS2 game.

Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

This game achieved an impressive 91 Metacritic Rating, but it still flew under the radar for many gamers. It’s the sequel to 1997’s Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, and brings back similar side-scroller gameplay, but in a newly rendered 3D world. If you like platformers, including the 3D Mario games, this game has a similar feel but with a very different sort of lore.

Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil had solid graphics for the time and an incredibly satisfying gameplay loop. Many gamers say it still holds up today. In fact, though the game was originally released for PS2, it eventually came to the Wii as well. The game was later remastered as part of a collection for modern consoles. So, compared to many games on this list, Lunatea’s Veil is actually pretty easy to revisit, so long as you’re willing to buy the entire Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series collection to do it.

Shadow Hearts

Image courtesy of Sacnoth and XSeed Games

This game sparked a trilogy that’s been long forgotten, despite capturing the hearts of many fans. It is a JRPG with a compelling, if slightly dark, storyline where the hero can capture monsters and transform into them. It featured unique mechanics, including the Judgement Ring attack feature and Yuri’s Fusion ability.

The first entry had its faults, but it did well enough to spawn a 2004 sequel and an eventual spin-off. Alas, that 2005 entry was the last we’ve seen of Shadow Hearts because it simply did not perform well enough to gain the notoriety many fans think it deserves. This was no doubt in part due to another major JRPG, Final Fantasy X, releasing around the same time. But Shadow Hearts is an engaging PS2 title that more people should experience.

Beyond Good & Evil

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

This 2003 game saw a multiplatform release during the PS2 era. It’s a morally complex action adventure RPG where you step into the shoes of an investigative reporter slash spy, working to uncover an alien conspiracy. It was nominated for Game of the Year in 2004 and has acquired a pretty solid cult following. However, many gamers still missed out on this one, even after its 20th anniversary remaster brought the game to modern platforms.

Beyond Good and Evil was originally conceived as the start to a series, and in theory, it still is. Beyond Good and Evil 2 remains in development hell, though it is reportedly still in development. Until then, the original is well worth revisiting, and thanks to the modern re-release, you can do so with ease.