4 Best Killers in Dead by Daylight

While your success as a killer main in Dead by Daylight largely depends on your mastery of your chosen killer, common mechanics, and the perks you take, your choice of killer does make some impact on how your game will play out. If you still haven’t decided on which killer you want to main, then this list of the best killers in Dead by Daylight may help you make up your mind. These picks are mostly chosen based on community opinion on said killers. Also, as always, your ability to play these killers is far more important than any current meta, as certain patches can make killers in Dead by Daylight significantly stronger or weaker at any time. A true master of a specific can get consistent 4K’s at all ranks.

1) The Nurse

Generally speaking, if I have to preface a killer’s usefulness on this list with “they’re hard to learn, but strong when mastered,” I won’t include them, because that’s generally true of every killer in the game. This list is catered towards killers who can feel especially strong right away.

The Nurse, however, is the undisputed champion of the Dead by Daylight roster, should you master her incredibly difficult power. Nurse’s blink allows her to teleport instantly across great distances, through walls, and allows for a chained double-blink if timed correctly. While many players will need a lot of practice to make this killer work properly, there is no mistaking her ability to 4K in a game once you’ve got the hang of things. I still shudder in fear at all of the times a Nurse has grabbed me off a generator without me ever even hearing her terror radius.

2) The Ghoul

While Dead by Daylight’s first anime killer may not have the mobility of The Blight, he takes his place on this best-of list purely for the fact that he is generally pretty easy to learn. Ken Kaneki’s incredible mobility makes him a killer that can be a nightmare to lose in the chase, and his beginner-friendly nature makes him a fantastic killer for new players to pick up for some wins. He should also be the start of more anime killers that Dead by Daylight adds in the future.

3) The Animatronic

The most highly requested killer of all time, Springtrap’s addition to Dead by Daylight was monumental. As such, it’s fitting that he turned out to be one of the game’s strongest killers, not only having a powerful kit but being fairly easy to play as well.

Stealth, map teleportation, a ranged attack, and a genuinely terrifying presence, Springtrap can feel a bit overloaded when it comes to his power. The killer’s main weakness is the hefty arc of his thrown fire axe, which can be difficult to get used to, even if you’re an experienced huntress main. Take the perk that allows you to block the exit gate with your axe and this iconic killer can feel downright overpowered.

4) The Good Guy

Chucky was one of my favorite additions to Dead by Daylight, made even better with the inclusion of Tiffany as an alternative skin. This incredibly iconic killer joined the cast as one of Dead by Daylight’s many franchised killers, and the development team did a great job of capturing the feel of Chucky’s terrifying movie kills into his kit. He’s fast, tenacious, and above all, stealthy.

Not only is Chucky the only killer that gets to play the game in third person, but his tiny nature makes him hard to spot as he scuttles under most of the game’s terrain features. On top of that, he can enter the Undetectable status effect at will, climb under palettes, and charge at you at incredible speed.

It’s not just his power and tiny stature that make Chucky such a good killer, but his perks, which have become staples in many killer builds. Batteries Included gives the Chuckster a 5% haste when near completed generators, and Two Can Play blinds any survivor who blinds or stuns the killer. Perhaps the most powerful of all, Friends Till The End marks and exposes a survivor every time you hook the obsession, making them the obsession in the process, which can be an instant 4K when played correctly.