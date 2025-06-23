Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Discover Rare Scene 7 Years Later

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have discovered a rare scene for the first time 7 years after Rockstar Games released the Red Dead Redemption sequel on PS4 and Xbox One. This is, of course, after hundreds of hours with the open-world western, though it is not a brand new discovery. However, it is a brand new discovery for a variety of hardcore players with 100s of hours into the Rockstar release. And if a bunch of some of the most hardcore Red Dead Redemption 2 fans had no idea about the scene, then it is safe to assume the far more numerous casual fans also don’t know about the scene as well.

What most RDR2 fans will know is that when you slow down with Arthur Morgan, sometimes a cinematic camera will take over and he will start singing. However, there is one song in particular that many Red Dead Redemption 2 fans swore they never heard of. In fact, the player in the Reddit post below didn’t hear it until their seventh playthrough of the lengthy open-world western, a testament to how rare the scene is.

The comments reveal not only have many players never heard this song from Arthur Morgan, but many had no idea Arthur Morgan ever sang in the game.

“Three playthroughs… Never heard him sing. Crazy game,” reads one of the comments in question. A second comment adds: “Damn. I need to walk the horse. 2,000+ hours and I’ve never heard Arthur sing.

A third comment further adds: “This is why I play with headphones or earbuds in when I play. I never heard him sing until I did that a few years ago. It’s the only way I play now. Side note; it makes it easier to hunt or catch predators/rival gang members before they get a jump on you.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Right now, it is not available via Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X, or PS5, but it is rumored to come to these latter three machines soon.

