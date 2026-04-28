Best Puzzle Game From Each Console Generation

The puzzle genre is one of gaming’s oldest and most diverse, containing a ton of subgenres. There are color-matching, sequence-solving, word completion, and more. They’ve been around since the beginning of the home video game console industry, and they continue to this day, with countless options on phones and other handheld devices. Modern puzzle games on consoles are significantly more advanced, but they retain many of the elements that launched the genre in the 1970s. We identified the best the genre had to offer in each console generation, chosen based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, their impact on the genre as it developed, and how much fun they are to play.

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1st) Haunted House

Image courtesy of Magnavox

1st Gen: Atari Pong | Coleco Telstar | Magnavox Odyssey

There were a couple of puzzle games released during the first console generation, including Cat and Mouse, but for this entry, Haunted House on the Magnavox Odyssey is the best game. The game played similarly to Clue, but with a haunted-house theme. Gameplay involved placing a plastic overlay on the screen, and the TV projected dots in specific areas marked as rooms, offering clues. One player would be the Detective, while the other would be the Ghost. The puzzle element came into play as the Detective attempted to locate treasure within the house, and despite the system’s limited capabilities, Haunted House was a lot of fun.

2nd) Loco-Motion

Image courtesy of Centuri

2nd Gen: Atari 2600 | Channel F | ColecoVision | Intellivision | Magnavox Odyssey 2

The puzzle genre continued to expand with numerous options on various systems in the second console generation. Of the many choices, Loco-Motion by Konami wins the generation for best puzzle game. While it was released in arcades and on multiple systems, it was widely distributed to homes via the Intellivision, where players could build a path by moving tracks. This allows the unstoppable locomotive to pick up passengers and reach their destination. It’s essentially a sliding-block puzzle turned into a video game, and it’s incredibly addictive. This style of puzzle game isn’t as popular today, but back in the early 1980s, it was a hot item.

3rd) Tetris

Image courtesy of Nintendo

3rd Gen: Atari 7800 | Nintendo Entertainment System | Sega Master System

When people think of puzzle games, there’s a good chance that Tetris pops into their minds. Tetris is the most recognizable puzzle game, and it’s also the most successful and best-selling game of all time, so there’s no contest in the 3rd console generation. That said, there’s some debate over which port is the best, as some players in the West prefer the Game Boy port over the Nintendo Entertainment System’s version. Of course, since this list focuses on home video game consoles, the NES port is the one pictured, but for players, it’s a personal choice.

4th) Puzzle Bobble

Image courtesy of Taito

4th Gen: TurboGrafx-16 | Genesis | Neo Geo | Super Nintendo Entertainment System

The success of Tetris spawned hundreds of copycats and similar games, including Dr. Mario. Taito’s Puzzle Bobble is one such game, but instead of matching falling blocks, the player shoots colored bubbles up at rows that are continuously lowered. The game was originally released in arcades before being ported to the SNK Neo Geo, Super Nintendo, and a bunch of other systems in the years that followed. It’s the clear winner of best puzzle game from the 4th console generation, though it had some competition. Regardless, Puzzle Bobble is highly addictive and makes for a great two-player game, as it can get very competitive.

5th) Pokémon Puzzle League

Image courtesy of Nintendo

5th Gen: 3DO | Jaguar | PlayStation | Nintendo 64

While not a typical game in the franchise, Pokémon Puzzle League is fully centered in the lore, featuring Ash Ketchum, his Pikachu, and plenty of his companions. The game is largely based on the Pokémon anime and is a block-matching game in which the player must align blocks of the same color horizontally or vertically to remove them from the playfield, preventing them from reaching the top of the screen. In addition to the game’s 2D mode, it featured a 3D mode within a cylinder that significantly elevated gameplay over similar games like Tetris Attack, which Pokémon Puzzle League was meant to be a sequel to, until it was reskinned for the franchise.

6th) ChuChu Rocket!

Image courtesy of Sega

6th Gen: GameCube | Dreamcast | PlayStation 2 | Xbox

Jumping into the 6th console generation, there were plenty of puzzle games, and the surprising winner comes from Sega’s final console, the Dreamcast. ChuChu Rocket! landed on the console in 1999 as the first game specifically designed to test its online capabilities. It’s an action puzzle game in which the player places arrows on a board to move mice along so they can escape from cats in rockets. In multiplayer, players compete to collect the most mice. It’s a dynamic game that was a huge success, both critically and commercially, and has since been ported to numerous platforms, including the Game Boy Advance.

7th) Portal 2

Image courtesy of Valve

7th Gen: PlayStation 3 | Wii | Xbox 360

By the 7th console generation, hardware capabilities had improved to the point that puzzle platformers became incredibly advanced. Games that included puzzle elements as part of their gameplay made them integral, and the best example of this from the generation was Portal 2. The legendary Valve title was released on multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Gameplay involves moving through areas by firing portals at specific locations to advance. Portal 2 received worldwide critical acclaim for its humor, puzzles, story, balance, and gameplay. It’s highly regarded as one of the best video games ever made and was the easy winner of the 7th console generation.

8th) Tetris Effect

Image courtesy of Enhance Games

8th Gen: Nintendo Switch | PlayStation 4 | Wii U | Xbox One

The OG Tetris is a classic, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the only version — far from it. There are tons of variations, and one of the best was released in 2018 during the 8th console generation. Tetris Effect functions similarly to the original, in that the player must place falling tetrominos on the playfield to clear lines. It’s enhanced with new themes and music across 30 stages, with each stage’s gameplay tied to its unique musical beat. There are new mechanics, including a “stop time” capability, and the Connected version is further enhanced. Tetris Effect received worldwide acclaim and is an excellent addition to the franchise.

9th) Toem

Image courtesy of Something We Made

9th Gen: Nintendo Switch | PlayStation 5 | Xbox Series X|S

The 9th console generation includes plenty of excellent puzzle games, and one of the most interesting is Toem, also known as TOEM: A Photo Adventure. It’s a photography puzzle game where the player ascends a mountain to witness the “Toem.” As they progress, they climb the mountain, solving puzzles with their camera. The world is viewed from a top-down perspective, shifting to a first-person perspective when you take pictures. It’s a fun and quirky puzzle game that won awards and received positive reviews, earning a sequel, Toem 2, which will come out sometime in the third quarter of 2026.

10th) Blue Prince

Image courtesy of Raw Fury

10th Gen: Nintendo Switch 2 | PlayStation 6 | Xbox Project Helix

As of writing, there’s no consensus as to when the 10th console generation has begun, nor is there one that’s determined when it will begin. That said, some in the industry have identified the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 as the starting point of the 10th generation. Taking our cue from that, the best puzzle game released so far is Blue Prince, which looks amazing on the Switch 2. Blue Prince was released in 2025 on multiple platforms, and it’s a puzzle adventure that challenges the player to explore an ever-changing mansion’s 45 rooms. The critically acclaimed game is challenging and features an intricately detailed puzzle, earning Blue Prince several awards.

What’s your all-time favorite puzzle game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!