Best Selling Game on Every Sega Console

Sega has been in the game business since the 1960s, producing all kinds of electromechanical arcade game cabinets before jumping into the home video game console war in the 1980s. It primarily went up against Nintendo throughout the 1980s and ‘90s before abandoning its hardware ambitions after the Sega Dreamcast, focusing on software. While Sega produced several educational consoles in the Pico line, its mainline console lineup totals eight, including the handheld Game Gear. These are the best-selling games from each Sega console, beginning with the very first, the SG-1000, and ending with the Dreamcast.

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1) SG-1000 – Championship Lode Runner

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega’s SG-1000 was released in only a few markets in 1982, including Australia and New Zealand, though it was primarily a Japanese console. Data on its game sales is scant these days, but from what is available online, it looks like the system’s best-selling game was Championship Lode Runner, with Galaga coming in at a close second. Championship Lode Runner was first released for the Apple II and other computers before being ported to the SG-1000, and it is more challenging than Lode Runner. It played particularly well on the console, which ported it via the My Card format.

2) Master System – Phantasy Star

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega jumped into the 8-bit era with the Sega Master System, which was actually the third version of the SG-1000, repackaged and rebranded as an export model. While the system featured an extensive library of good games and decent tech specs, Nintendo had already dominated the North American market, leaving little room. Regardless, the system carved out a niche, and its best-selling game isn’t entirely clear due to the lack of sales figures. Despite this, Sega revealed that Phantasy Star was “one of” its best-selling games on the system. It likely competed with Alex Kidd in Miracle World and a few others.

3) Genesis – Sonic the Hedgehog

Image courtesy of Sega

Starting with the Sega Genesis, we know with certainty which games sold the best on each system, as the data is widely available. Unsurprisingly, the best-selling game on the Genesis is Sonic the Hedgehog with more than 15 million copies sold. Initially, Sonic wasn’t a pack-in game, as the system released with Altered Beast. That boosted the numbers for that side-scrolling beat-’em-up, but it didn’t take long for Sonic to surpass its predecessor. It’s also the game most people associate with the console, and it put Sega on the map by showcasing the Genesis’ 16-bit capabilities.

4) Game Gear – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega entered the handheld gaming market with the Game Gear in 1991, aiming to dethrone the Nintendo Game Boy with its full-color, backlit display. The system’s best-selling game was Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was not a port of the game released on the Genesis. The two games share a title, but that’s about it, since the Game Gear was an 8-bit system, while the Genesis was 16-bit. They don’t feature the same levels and have little in common beyond both including Tails. Regardless, Sonic 2 was incredibly popular on both systems, and it sold more than any other title on the Game Gear.

5) Sega CD – Sonic CD

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To keep the Genesis relevant, Sega released several upgrades to the system, including the Sega CD, which was attached to the console, enabling it to play CD-ROM games. Sales weren’t great, and the system was a bust, but it featured some good titles and significantly boosted the Genesis’ capabilities. The best-selling game was Sonic CD, which features a time-travel mechanic and ranked #5 on our ranking of every Sonic the Hedgehog game. Players enjoyed the time travel element, as it allowed them to experience stages differently, and the game marked the debut of Metal Sonic and Amy. It sold well, moving 1.5 million copies, making it the Sega CD’s best-selling game.

6) 32X – Virtua Fighter

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The 32X was another device Sega created to push the Genesis further, as it enabled the 16-bit system to play 32-bit games. This gave Sega more time with the Genesis, but like the Sega CD, it didn’t sell incredibly well. Regardless, it had some decent games in its library, with Virtua Fighter as its best-seller. The game, which was initially released in arcades by Sega, played well on the 32X, and its controls were slightly more responsive than those of the Sega Saturn port released in the next console generation. That was impressive, seeing as the 32X was mainly a transitional system, but it functioned as advertised, giving players more power than the Genesis could otherwise provide.

7) Saturn – Virtua Fighter 2

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The Sega Saturn was Sega’s answer to the 5th console generation, featuring a CD-ROM drive and 32-bit architecture. It ultimately failed against the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo 64, but it had a pretty good library of games, including Nights into Dreams and many others. Its best-seller was Virtua Fighter 2, which outsold the system’s second-best-selling game by more than 1 million copies, for a total of 2.5 million copies. The game was a pretty good arcade port of the original, which was the first video game to use motion-capture technology for its character animations. It’s essentially the same game that came out in arcades, which boosted sales, as it was incredibly popular.

8) Dreamcast – Sonic Adventure

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega’s final system was the Sega Dreamcast, a 128-bit console that was way ahead of its time. It was the first to feature a dedicated online capability and had a massive library of games, many of which were excellent. Still, the console failed, pushing Sega out of hardware and into a software-only business. The system’s best-selling title was Sonic Adventure, which was the first game in the franchise to feature 3D gameplay. It’s a great game (Ranked #6 in our overall ranking) that sold 2.5 million copies on the Dreamcast. That number could have been higher had the Dreamcast sold better. Sega eventually ported Sonic Adventure to the GameCube and PC with updated graphics.

What’s your favorite Sega game released when the company still made its own consoles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!