Ghost of Yotei Fans Get Bad News About the Game’s Future

Fans of PlayStation’s Ghost of Yotei have been dealt a disappointing blow tied to the game’s future. Since its launch this past fall, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima has gone on to be quite successful. As such, developer Sucker Punch has continued to support the game with new updates on a frequent basis. By far the most prominent update in this regard was the addition of Ghost of Yotei: Legends, which added a co-op, PvE game mode to the experience. Despite still being so new, though, Sucker Punch has now said that it’s done with its development on the game mode.

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Shared via the PlayStation Blog, Ghost of Yotei lead designer Darren Bridges confirmed that support for Legends has already come to an end. The latest update for Legends, which was released in early April, added a Raid mode that allowed players to take on some of the most difficult bosses in the entirety of the game. And while it seemed possible that this Raid could be the first of many to be added to Legends in the future, Bridges has instead now made it known that Sucker Punch is already moving on.

“The Raid update was our last major planned update for Legends,” said Bridges. “It finishes the story of the Yōtei Six in that mode. We’ve loved to see players playing it, continue to play it and enjoy it. It’s been great.”

While the Raid in Ghost of Yotei: Legends brings about an end to the story that Sucker Punch was telling in the mode, it’s still pretty surprising to see the developer turning the page this quickly. Legends was only just released in March, which means it had only one month of updates before Sucker Punch decided to call it quits. Clearly, this was always the plan that the studio had, but it’s a pretty surprising one, especially since Ghost of Tsushima: Legends received support for a much longer period of time.

Moving forward, it’s hard to know if this will be the end of major content updates for Ghost of Yotei as a whole. Not long after its release in 2025, Sucker Punch director Jason Connell made it known that the studio would be open to making DLC for Yotei. Whether or not new story content is now in the works is unknown, but hopefully we’ll get clarification either way in the weeks or months to come.

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