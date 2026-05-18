Capcom’s Attitude Toward Dead Rising Is Better Than Fans Might Think

When it comes to popular Capcom IPs, Dead Rising may not be the first one that comes to players’ minds. Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, and Mega Man are all beloved series to come from the iconic Japanese developer, but recent earnings reports from Capcom shed a somewhat surprising light on which franchises are priorities to them. With new language surrounding the Dead Rising series as a result, its future might be brighter than ever.

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Remasters of older Dead Rising titles have been unsurprising investments with Capcom over the years, mimicking their focus on bringing back some of their best games. Resident Evil has been subjected to this process for a long time now, with nearly half of the series refined into well-received remakes while new titles keep helping the franchise grow. However, Capcom is also very selective when it comes to which of their IPs can come back, as proven with the drought on new Devil May Cry games at the same time the Onimusha and Okami series are getting new experiences.

Capcom’s Latest Financial Report Lists Dead Rising As A Leading Brand Along With Other Beloved IPs

The Q1 earnings report from Capcom released tons of new information regarding the development company’s practices, including some plans for the future. One of the points made during this report was an image of Capcom’s “leading brands,” or IPs it wants to focus on for new gaming experiences. Dead Rising was listed among these IPs, suggesting that Capcom considers the series a priority for future sequels, remakes, ports, and other projects.

The first two Dead Rising games are obviously very respected titles in the survival horror genre, being separate enough from Resident Evil to stand out among Capcom’s other games. That being said, to be included as a “leading brand” is somewhat shocking, as the only big releases for the franchise in recent memory was Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a remake of the original game with some added content. Prior to that, Dead Rising 4 was a 2016 title, making it almost 10 years since the IP has continued forward in a notable way.

Shared alongside a number of IP and Sales Strategy graphics, Dead Rising‘s elevated status is news even to fans who are diehard supporters of the series. Despite the negative reception to Dead Rising 4, it seems like Capcom is still committed to the series for a lot of their future investments. This attention to Dead Rising alongside other brands and IPs could lead to many new announcements in 2026 and beyond, with a rumored Dead Rising 5 already gaining some legitimacy.

Dead Rising Is One Of Several Games Capcom Plans To “Nurture” In The Near Future

Courtesy of Capcom

The language behind Capcom’s report is interesting, as the page Dead Rising is mentioned on is labeled as “Ongoing Maximization of IP Value.” This, of course, applies to many other properties within Capcom beyond just one niche survival horror series. Capcom plans to continue “nurturing brands to be the next engine of growth,” implying that they will continue to support series they feel will help Capcom grow amidst changes in the larger industry. Some of the brands Capcom wishes to “nurture” this way include:

Dead Rising

Devil May Cry

Mega Man

Onimusha

Ace Attorney

Dragon’s Dogma

Okami

As you can see, many of the IPs Capcom mentions specifically are ones either with ongoing revival projects right now, or announced plans and recent entries that support the developer’s statements. For example, Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released in 2024, while Onimusha and Okami have new titles planned for 2026 or close to this year. Meanwhile, Mega Man just announced the new Mega Man: Dual Override with a planned 2027 launch, leaving Dead Rising, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry as series Capcom may be looking to next.

Possible Projects For The Dead Rising Series May Already Be Happening

Any sort of return for Dead Rising is purely speculative right now, but this information from Capcom almost promises some sort of project in production. While many fans are clamoring for Dead Rising 5, the earnings reports suggests the series could simply be getting a new remaster or port to continue its relevancy. The classic horror series might return through a Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster, in the same way the first game was brought back with several content expansions and quality-of-life improvements.

Plans for the series make take years to develop fully, with information likely being sparse between now and when any game is announced. Regardless of how staggered Capcom’s plans are, the fact that they are publicly talking about which IPs have their attention is great for fans of those series. With Dead Rising being one of Capcom’s “nurturing brands,” hopefully players will soon see the franchise’s planned direction, whether its a new title, a remaster, a port, or some other project.

What do you think Capcom will do with the Dead Rising IP as one of their main brands? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!