Every Game Leaving PS Plus in December 2025

PlayStation Plus is a solid service for anyone looking to dive into a bunch of games. Each month, Sony rotates new games in and out of the service, giving you something fresh to play every thirty days or so. That said, with games leaving the service so often, it’s important to stay on top of things so the game you’re in the middle of isn’t unexpectedly gone before you can finish it. On December 16th, 2025, nine games are leaving the service to make way for new ones. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of all nine games, listed in alphabetical order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the nine games leaving PS Plus in December 2025.

9) Arcade Paradise VR

Play video

Arcade Paradise transports players to the early ’90s, putting them in the shoes of a teenager trying to keep the family business running. There are 39 total arcade games to try out, including 12 that were created from the ground up for VR, which join the 27 games included in the original version of the game. It’s not all fun and games, though. Players will also have to do light management to turn the family laundromat into a thriving arcade.

8) Battlefield 2042

Courtesy of DICE

Battlefield 6 has thankfully erased some of the stink 2042‘s launch put on the franchise. That said, players hated this game when it first hit store shelves in 2021. The team at Dice did do some work to try to fix 2042, but it’s mostly been seen as a failure. And with no single-player campaign, there’s not much reason to jump in before this one leaves PS Plus. Just pick up Battlefield 6.

7) Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Play video

Firefighting Simulator is pretty much exactly what it says on the box. You play as a firefighter alongside up to three friends, and are deployed to 40 different locations around the town to put out fires and save citizens. If that’s something you’re looking for, it’s worth giving it a look, but keep in mind the team released a new game called Firefighting Simulator: Ignite earlier this year, which improves on the formula quite a bit.

6) Forspoken

Forspoken was a flop on release, debuting to tepid reviews and less-than-stellar sales. It was supposed to be the big debut for Luminous Productions, a new studio Square Enix had spun out of the development of Final Fantasy XV. Unfortunately, the poor sales meant the team was absorbed back into Square Enix proper. That said, if you’re paying for the service, it’s worth checking out, as many reviewers say Forspoken gets much better the deeper you get into the campaign.

5) GTA 3: Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto 3 is one of the most important games of all time. Unfortunately, the “Definitive Edition” was anything but when it launched. Characters look weird, there were countless glitches, and performance issues were abundant. Thankfully, some of those issues have been addressed. It still feels like more of a cash grab than a faithful remaster, but it’s GTA 3, so it’s not all bad.

4) Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers was a brand-new take on Sonic when it launched in 2022. The open world was visually impressive, and getting around it as Sonic could be a blast. Fans loved that freedom, not to mention all of the story callbacks to previous games in the long-running series. However, combat was a bit simplistic, and a few technical issues tended to crop up. Still, if you’re a Sonic fan, this is a must-play.

3) Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Play video

Bridge Crew is a solid VR action-adventure game for Trekkies, so long as you have three friends willing to jump onto the bridge with you to pilot the ship. Without a crew, it’s a bit boring, so make sure you convince your friends to hop in before downloading it.

2) Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is another VR game set in a massively popular sci-fi universe. This time, you’re jumping into a shooter that’s fine for what it is, but is also annoyingly short. Of course, with it leaving PS Plus in December, it being short might be a boon for anyone hoping to dive in before it’s gone.

1) Surviving Mars

This city-building survival game puts players on Mars and asks them to create a human colony. It’s one of publisher Paradox Interactive’s more complex city builders, taking players up a step from games like Cities: Skylines. On November 10th, 2025, Paradox released a remastered version of Surviving Mars, so it makes sense for the publisher to pull this game off the service and try to push players to the newer version.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!