New Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Story Details Coming Soon

ILMxLAB will unveil Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’s first story details in one week on July 28th, the studio announced on Tuesday. The promise of new details related to the upcoming virtual reality experience was shared on social media this week alongside some more concept art for the new Star Wars game which was previously announced in May. Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be a virtual reality experience just like Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series was before it, and instead of focusing on Vader’s legacy, this one will take players to Batuu in an original story.

The teaser for details to come was shared on Twitter by ILMxLAB in the tweet below alongside the concept art. Those first details to be shared on July 28th will pertain to the game’s story, so it’s unclear if we’ll see much about the actual gameplay and how it’ll differ from the studio’s last VR experience during this reveal.

Take a seat. Get the first story details of #StarWarsTales from the Galaxy's Edge on July 28. Concept artwork by Stephen Todd. pic.twitter.com/BzNn05CSh4 — ILMxLAB (@ILMxLAB) July 21, 2020

Our first details on Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge were shared back when the VR experience was first announced. A release timeframe of “later this year” was all that was provided, so perhaps we’ll see a more narrowed release plan on July 28th.

“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and set on the outskirts of Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality,” a description of the experience said. “The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars galaxy with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.”

Discover something new on Batuu in #StarWarsTales from the Galaxy's Edge. Concept artwork by Russell Story. pic.twitter.com/3j2aGdCcK4 — ILMxLAB (@ILMxLAB) July 14, 2020

Until we get those story details – and likely afterwards – you can keep an eye on the game’s social media accounts for more concept art like the ones pictured above. Several instances of artwork have been shared online periodically, so expect more reveals like those to happen leading up to the game’s release.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.