Forza Horizon 5 Is the Next Xbox Game Coming to PS5

It is no surprise Microsoft is sending some of its first-party Xbox games to PlayStation. Titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are already available for PS5, with other games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle already announced to release later this year. Today, England-based studio Playground Games announced its critically acclaimed racing game Forza Horizon 5 is now driving its way to PS5 in Spring 2025.

The PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5 is developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. The Austin-based game development studio is known for its ports of AAA video games. This includes hits like DOOM Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Apex Legends. It is currently available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store, but a price is not yet shown. However, it is safe to assume it will be the same price as the Xbox Standard Edition, which costs $59.99. Previously released Car Packs and expansions like Rally Adventure and the Hot Wheels collab will also be available to purchase separately.

“With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5,” reads Playground Games’ statement.

“We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can’t wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community,” the statement continues.

Playground Games will be adding a couple of features to Forza Horizon 5 with the PS5 release. First, a new free content update will be available for all platforms called “Horizon Realms.” This will be a curated list of community favorite Evolving Worlds. Some of these have been previously released, with new ones being teased. Specifics on what these “surprises” may be are not yet known, but the developer says to stay tuned for more details.

Another feature that will surely be welcome to players who already own Forza Horizon 5 is cross-play functionality. When the PS5 version comes out, PlayStation players will have the ability to play with Xbox, and PC players, further expanding the player base of the open-world racing title.

Forza Horizon 5 originally launched back in 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The racing game did exceptionally well critically, garnering a 92 Metascore on the review aggregate site Metacritic. In our review, we gave the game a 4.5 out of 5.

“If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass,” our review reads. “It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far.”