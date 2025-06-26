Donkey Kong Bananza Proves We Need a 3D Yoshi on Switch 2

Nintendo is known for its beloved platformers and series starring Mario, Donkey Kong, Kirby, and, of course, everyone’s favorite green dinosaur, Yoshi. The Nintendo Switch 2’s next big game is set to be Donkey Kong Bananza, which has delighted fans with its pre-release footage. Many are looking forward to July 17th when DK’s next 3D adventure drops. However, some fans, myself included, are wondering when Yoshi will get a 3D adventure and believe that Donkey Kong Bananza could pave the way.

Yoshi has seen numerous solo adventures throughout the years, but each one has been 2D. The only times players have been able to pilot Yoshi in 3D have been as a rideable character in the likes of Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Odyssey. It is way past time Nintendo gave Yoshi a proper 3D adventure. After all, even Kirby received one with Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Nintendo Switch.

A 3D Yoshi should continue the trend set by Yoshi’s Woolly World and Yoshi’s Crafted World. Yoshi games are known for their artistic aesthetics, seen with worlds made out of wool and everyday crafting projects. A 3D environment opens up so many possibilities for Nintendo to take advantage of.

dk and pauline in donkey kong bananza.

While there are many different styles Nintendo could use, an HD claymation aesthetic would be perfect for a 3D Yoshi game. Nintendo could take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s increased power and make a beautiful game with this look. Yoshi’s Crafted World showcased how detailed Nintendo could make textures, and the Nintendo Switch 2 could take this even further.

Alternatively, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect opportunity to return to the art styles used in the Yoshi’s Island series. Foregoing the craft-style aesthetic in favor of psychedelic pastels and charm-oozing graphics. Nintendo has mastered creating lasting graphics and a new Yoshi game is the perfect way to show this off. Putting Yoshi in a freely explorable 3D world has been a long time coming and this new generation is the time.

Astro Bot could serve as the perfect inspiration. It is one of the best, if not the best, 3D platformers made. Nintendo could learn from Sony’s success. Rather than a connected open world, Nintendo could create different levels that showcase Yoshi’s different abilities. Each level could even feature a different type of craft theme.

Furthermore, Nintendo could add different abilities and power-ups to each level by having Yoshi eat different fruits. One fruit could give Yoshi the ability to breathe fire, allowing Yoshi to melt ice or attack enemies. Another could give Yoshi wings and turn the level into a free-flying environment. There are limitless possibilities for how Nintendo could utilize Yoshi’s love of fruit.

yoshi’s woolly world on the wii u.

With different levels, Nintendo could incorporate some of the iconic enemies from the Yoshi series. This includes familiar foes like Lakitu, Shy Guy, Koopa, and Boo, but also lesser-known ones like Pak E. Derm. This could help boost the unknown enemies and get them added to other franchises like Mario Kart World.

Finally, a 3D Yoshi game could be the opportunity to finally get multiplayer right. Super Mario Odyssey’s multiplayer was half-implemented, with player two only controlling Mario’s hat and not having any real input. Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be repeating this decision. Kirby and the Forgotten Land took a step in the right direction, but even this limited the person playing as player two.

A 3D Yoshi game could finally make player one and player two an equal experience. Titles like Yoshi’s Woolly World, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Super Mario 3D World were some of the best implementations of multiplayer for Nintendo’s platformers, but even these could be improved.

Split-screen is a must. This would allow players to freely roam in each environment without having to be tied to the same screen and stay within view of one another. The level could be littered with secrets, encouraging players to split up and seek them out. However, Nintendo could implement special movements, such as jumping off one another’s heads or eating a fellow Yoshi to spit them across gaps, to incentivize reconnecting and exploring together.

With this mindset, Nintendo could create a Yoshi game that rewards single-player and co-op exploration. Even in co-op, players would be free to do what they wish in the game without having to be tied to what their partner is doing. While Nintendo has numerous franchises under its belt, Yoshi has always been one of its most relaxing and co-op-friendly series. A 3D Yoshi game could revolutionize 3D platformers and follow in the footsteps of Astro Bot as one of the best in the genre of this generation.