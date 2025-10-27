Marvel Snap: 10 Death Decks to Reach Infinite With

Marvel Snap‘s Destruction Decks often pair well with Death, but there are lots of tweaks and variations on the concept that can deliver some punishing results. Destruction is a consistent card type in Marvel Snap, with many low-series cards incorporating the mechanic in some way. Death is one such card, a fairly common Series 3 card that can fit neatly into all sorts of decks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Death is dependent on a Destroy Deck to be viable in gameplay, due to its otherwise unreachable energy cost of 8. The more cards are destroyed on either side of the board, the cheaper Death becomes. This makes her an ideal counter to other Death decks, while also paying off plenty of destruction on your own side of the board. There are lots of archetypes and deck approaches that work well with Death (and only a handful of cards, such as Michael Morbius, that directly counter her), and here are 10 that can help you use Death to reach Infinite in Marvel Snap.

The Standard Destroy Deck

The basic approach to a destroy deck is to repeatedly wipe out one’s own cards, allowing them to be reborn in stronger forms. Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok are the key cards here, allowing players to clear their field and build up the power of Knull while reducing the cost of Death. While the higher-tier (and therefore rarer) cards like Headpool can be replaced with something more common like Bucky Barnes or Angel, the overall structure of the deck remains the same. Destroy Decks are among the most common in Marvel Snap for a reason, and this basic archetype highlights the effectiveness of the approach.

Deadpool Headpool Nova X-23 Agony Carnage Wolverine Killmonger Venom Deathlok Knull Death

Duplicate Demise

The major card at play in the Duplicate Demise archetype is Armin Zola. The 6-0 “On Reveal” card makes two duplicates of a card at the other two locations. More or less guaranteed to cost a lane, it can also spread the accrued power cards like Venom to two lanes. Ideally, a destroyed X-23 on turn 4 will allow players to get out Knull on turn 5, allowing players to then use Zola on the card in turn 6 — not only duplicating the powerhouse but increasing his power based on his strength at the time of his destruction.

Deadpool X-23 Bucky Barnes Carnage Hulk Buster Wolverine Deathlok Killmonger Venom Arnim Zola Knull Death

Thanos Mass Sacrifice

Thanos is one of those cards that can fuel a lot of different archetypes, given his strength and the synergy he creates with the six Infinity Stones. Magik can buy the player time with a Mass Sacrifice death, allowing them to use Carnage, Venom, and Killmonger to clear the board of 1-cost cards like Squirrel Girl, Nova, and Nico Minouru. Misery can repeat the effect for bonus casualties. This allows the player to reduce Death’s cost as far as 0 on a regular basis, while using X-23 and the Infinity Stones to raise the chances of getting both Knull and Thanos on the board.

Nico Minouru Nova Squirrel Girl X-23 Carnage Killmonger Magik Venom Misery Knull Thanos Death

Nimrod Duplication

This approach requires Nimrod to be playable, but it’s also a very fun way to respond to decks built around countering the Destroy mechanic. Empowering Nimrod with Forge or Agony (and then getting it on the board early with Psylocke or X-23) can create a self-duplicating card that can quickly fill up the board — and simply spawn two replacements if it’s actually destroyed. While expanding too quickly can be a death sentence for this approach, it’s also an effective way to fill the board and reach locations that might otherwise be impossible to claim. This deck is best utilized when Armin Zola can spread Venom to other locations where Nimrod has already been created, only further sending the powerful card across the board.

Agony X-23 Carnage Forge Psylocke Wolverine Deathlok Venom Attuma Nimrod Arnim Zola Death

Phoenix Rising

A fusion of a Movement Deck and a Destroy Deck, the Phoenix Rising relies on players having access to powerful Move Cards like Dagger, Multiple Man, or Human Torch. Destroying those cards and then playing the Phoenix Force will bring the Destroyed card back, now with the ability to move every turn and easily duplicate its ability. This is a higher-risk version of the Destroy archetype. Because the cards don’t all have a strong synchronization, it can be easy for this strategy to fall apart with a bad draw. A good hand can make this an easy winner, though.

Ghost-Spider Iron Fist Carnage Dagger Doctor Strange Multiple Man Deathlok Human Torch Venom Phoenix Force Heimdal Death

Galactus Destroy

Galactus is a devastating card when used properly. Capable of wiping out any well-placed strategy if not properly countered, Galactus destroys the entire board save for his lane if he’s A) winning the lane and B) alone in the lane. This is where the Goblins come in handy, especially if the player has been able to play Electro and eliminate him with a card like Carnage. Destroy Decks actually work well with this archetype, especially if cards like Wolverine and Nimrod (which can actually benefit greatly from having the entire board wiped clear) are elsewhere on the map. The true secret weapon for this deck is Symbiote Spider-Man, who can bond with Galactus and empower him — and failing that, help make Nimrod or Wolverine devastating in their own right.

Nova X-23 Carnage Wolverine Electro Green Goblin Symbiote Spider-Man Hobgoblin Nimrod Galactus Knull Death

Death Moon Wave

A deceptively tricky deck that comes with some real risk of empowering the opponent in the process, the Death Moon Wave combo is an effective way to use Death’s unique attributes to dangerous effect. Death Moon Wave relies on a standard Destroy Deck approach for the first half of the game, only for Moon Girl to come into play as early as possible to create a duplicate of Death. Both versions of Death pull from the same Death count, which can then be doubled up even further by a well-timed Nico Minoru or Arnim Zola. Coupled with other cards that can have their cost manipulated, like She-Hulk, Death Moon Wave is a multi-step plan that can have devastating results.

Squirrel Girl The Hood Yondu Bucky Barnes Carnage Deathlok Killmonger Wave Jubilee Moon Girl She-Hulk Death

Targeted Destruction

A mean tweak on the Destroy Deck, Targeted Destruction is all about wiping out the opponent’s cards. Elektra, Gladiator, Gambit, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shang-Chi, and Lady Deathstrike are all capable of taking out unprotected cards, screwing up opposing strategies, or throwing plans out of sync. Fenris Wolf can then use those destroyed opponent cards against them by bringing them over to your side, while Knull and Death build off a successful number of kills for a devastating final turn. An aggressive form of the Destroy archetype, Targeted Destruction is a risky but potentially painful way to play.

Elektra X-23 Yondu Fenris Wolf Wolverine Gambit Gladiator Negasonic Teenage Warhead Shang-Chi Lady Deathstrike Knull Death

DeathMaster

The DeathMaster approach to Destroy relies on a standard Destroy tactic fused with Shuri/Black Panther/Taskmaster combo. Early turns are defined by the standard Destroy approach, lowering the cost of Death and allowing players to get her out Turn 5 ahead of Taskmaster on Turn 6. However, Taskmaster’s ability to duplicate any card means it can also turn around and copy an enhanced Deadpool or Black Panther just as easily — with Venom being the secret weapon that can keep that Destroy momentum going even while building up a specific target for Taskmaster and negating the negative traits of otherwise powerhouse cards like Typhoid Mary or Red Skull.

Deadpool Nova Carnage Wolverine Deathlok Venom Shuri Typhoid Mary Black Panther Red Skull Taskmaster Death

Death Conquest

The best-performing Destroy Deck archetype in Marvel Snap at the moment takes cues from several of the archetypes. Nico Minouru is a worthwile addition to any Death deck, but her versitility is especially useful in a deck focused in a Death Conquest deck. This style of deck uses the archetype specifically to counter other playstyles, with cards like Killmonger and Lady Deathstrike capable of disrupting other synergies like Luke Cage or disruptors like U.S. Agent. It also has the ability to build up someone like Deadpool or Wolverine, all while steadily reducing the cost of Death or empowering Knull. While all the Destroy Decks featured in this list have their advantages, this is the one that is best utilized as a means of countering opponent plays while also fueling Death and making her a viable lane winner in Marvel Snap.