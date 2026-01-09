7 Must-Have Comic Characters For Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Arguably the most exciting fighting game coming out in 2026 is Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, the newest Arc System Works project featuring iconic comic characters. While already featuring an impressive roster shown off from two playable betas, players anticipation mostly comes from what Marvel heroes or villains could be next to join the game’s unique 4v4 team combat. Given the legendary status of Marvel Comics, some characters are necessary to ramp up the hype.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel has a history within fighting games, specifically within the Marvel vs. Capcom series that has seen incredible versions of some comic characters. X-Men like Storm, Avengers like Captain America, and villains like Doctor Doom have already been re-imagined in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, with fighting styles greatly changed from their history. With new faces as well, like Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider and Ms. Marvel, Arc System Work’s new fighting game has a chance to stand out from Capcom’s iconic arcade classics.

7. Venom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few comic characters fit the fighting game genre as perfectly as Venom, Spider-Man’s former villain and now reformed hero. Venom has featured in multiple Marvel vs Capcom titles, but the character can easily be reworked to fit Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls due to his variety of symbiote-driven powers. Exaggerated tendrils, heavier web-slinging, and monstrous fluid-like abilities make Venom a fighting game designer’s dream, with tons of versatility in how you could make his moves work.

Venom’s personality helps him stand out from other heroic characters too, with his “lethal protector” title adding something different to the game’s roster. Great dialogue against Spider-Man would be fun as well, or the appearance of arcade bosses like Knull tied to Venom’s more recent comic history. Given the incredible visuals of Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, Venom would be an excellent pick that pushes the creativity of what fighters can do during some chaotic combat.

6. Jubilee

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Many different X-Men will likely get into Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, such as Wolverine or Gambit. However, an unlikely and interesting choice would be Jubilee, the firecracker of the team whose flashy powers would instantly be appealing to a variety of players. Explosive energy plasmoids from Jubilee’s fingertips might translate into moves typical of a “zoner,” or long-range character, creating a diverse playstyle compared to what’s already available.

Concussive blasts and blinding flashes of Jubilee’s skills might also evolve with additional moves, evolving her powers as seen in some episodes of X-Men ’97. Given the variety present already in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls‘ last beta, Jubilee has a chance to bring even more distinct style of superpowers into the hands of players. This also makes for an unpredictable X-Men inclusion, setting the stage for more obscure picks as DLC later down the line.

5. Blade

Despite the fact that the MCU movie is never going to happen, Blade absolutely should be on the base roster of Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls. This character has gotten a lot of love recently, from his inclusion in Marvel Rivals‘ third Season to his appearance taking over Moon Knight’s mantle in the What If? Disney+ show. Blade has often been an iconic Marvel character, but has never really gotten a chance to shine in games up until now.

Blade as a fighting game character has tons of potential, given how versatile the character’s combat arsenal can be. As a vampire hunting expert, Blade uses shotguns, pistols, and a sword to hunt down undead blood-suckers, as well as an intimate knowledge of martial arts. With his own vampiric powers too, Blade might make for an excellent “rushdown” character in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, with an aggressive playstyle that might become extremely popular within the game’s community.

4. Doctor Strange (Clea Strange)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Since Doctor Stephen Strange was one of the most interesting characters in Marvel vs Capcom 3 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, it makes sense that a Sorcerer Supreme should be an obvious choice. However, an interesting change that could be made would be to use Clea Strange, Stephen’s wife, as the Doctor Strange added to the roster. This adds something far more interesting than just the inclusion of a known, wanted figure to Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls who retreads the same old ground of past games.

Clea Strange could serve as someone entirely new to the fighting game scene, using a mastery of magic with a darker twist. As the niece of Dormammu, Clea has access to not just mystical powers, but abilities granted from the Dark Dimension itself. Comic events have also gifted Clea the title of Sorcerer Supreme before, allowing that version of the character to appear in the fighting game as a fascinating twist on a classic addition.

3. Loki

Speaking of magic wielders, Loki has far too many reasons why Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls would be a perfect staging ground for their mischief. The deceptive nature of Loki might work well in the 4v4 fighting game, as his assists could serve to trick or copy the ones of an enemy team. Misdirection and teleportation, two abilities Loki uses frequently, are often cornerstones of memorable fighting game characters that players love to control but hate to fight.

Loki’s brother Thor has a good chance of getting into Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls as well, making the former character’s inclusion that much better. It helps that Loki has never been in a fighting game before, allowing Arc System Works to separate itself from Marvel’s history in the genre somewhat. At the same time, Loki’s wide variety of complex Asgardian magic make him a great blank slate to develop due to his well-known status from other Marvel properties besides just comics.

2. Nightcrawler

Mobile characters in fighting games often generate the most hype, with Marvel vs Capcom‘s Magneto or Sentinel coming to mind as prime examples. Yet, Nightcrawler has the chance to outshine any fighter in the genre who has come before, making even the most stalwart boss in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls look inept. Another X-Men that hasn’t been in any prior title as a fully fledged character, Nightcrawler’s mutant powers are among the visually satisfying to match the quality of Arc System’s latest project.

Nightcrawler’s iconic teleportation can be paired with his natural swordfighting skills, with X-Men ’97 being a good place to draw from for some special moves. Warping around a stage with rapiers in both hands and his tail, Nightcrawler could be a menace to various teams. However, this character has even stronger potential in how he assists his team, possibly teleporting them around the field too with various assists.

1. Black Bolt

Very few Marvel characters are as unique as Black Bolt, whose words alone create massive shock waves capable of leveling cities. Through precise control, Black Bolt is one of the strongest comic characters ever, and one who has never stepped onto the stage of a fighting game. In Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls, Black Bolt might truly be a stand-out on the roster, with a silent playstyle that explodes into destructive might based on a player’s skill.

As a leader of the Inhumans, Black Bolt is used to being on a team, lending to whatever assists he could do in-game. Simple whispered words might manifest into physical attacks, with blasting effects that entice players to Black Bolt’s unique approach to fights. Similar to Hit in Dragon Ball FighterZ, who stood out from typical Super Saiyans, Black Bolt might almost act like an assassin, picking and choosing his moments to strike with his voice.

All of Black Bolt’s patience might culminate into super moves where he finally shouts, unleashing his full power onto enemies with cathartic force. Considering how overlooked Black Bolt is as a great figure in Marvel Comics’ history, Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls is a significant opportunity to bring the king of Attilan back into the spotlight.

Who do you think should be in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!