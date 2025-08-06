Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Developer Wants to Support the Game for 10 Years

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls isn’t set to be released until next year, but it seems the game’s developers have plans to support it for a very long time after. Speaking at the fighting game tournament Evo (via Push Square), producer Takeshi Yamanaka said that “for the next 10 years, we plan to keep making this game the best experience ever.” That’s a pretty ambitious plan for any game, especially in the current video game industry. But hopefully it means that Arc System Works already has some ambitious ideas beyond the game’s initial launch.

Naturally, that comment from Yamanaka has led to a lot of interesting discussion online. The producer is not the first video game developer to make that kind of lofty promise, to the point that it feels more foreboding than promising. Often when developers over promise on a project like this, it becomes an interesting footnote on a Wikipedia page, rather than something that actually comes to pass. There are fighting games that have proven to be endearing to the point that they’re still played at events like Evo after more than a decade, but actually getting a steady stream of content over that long a period seems hard to imagine.

That having been said, the idea of a Marvel fighting game lasting for 10 years is pretty exciting. Marvel has an incredibly large number of characters, from fan favorites to deeper cuts. If Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls does manage to attract a passionate audience, it’s entirely feasible that Arc System Works could find ways to bring in new characters for many years to come. Heck, you could probably get 10 years worth of content by just adding X-Men characters at a steady pace, and that’s not even touching on all of the other franchises that will be represented in Marvel Tokon.

We’ll probably have a better idea of Marvel Tokon‘s chances of finding an audience following next month’s PS5 beta. That beta will give PlayStation users a chance to see how the game is shaping up ahead of its launch next year. If reception is positive, that could be a good sign of things to come. If the opposite proves to be the case, the developers might need to let the game cook a little bit longer.

Anyone interested in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls really should not pin their hopes on the game seeing substantial support for that long. The reality is, we’ve all seen too many ambitious games like Concord crash and burn shortly after launch. If Arc System Works somehow does manage to keep players invested in Marvel Tokon for the long haul, it will be a wonderful surprise. However, people shouldn’t invest in games simply because of overpromises about what the future might hold.

