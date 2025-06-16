PlayStation’s Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls Might Feature a Deep Cut End Boss

During this month’s PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works revealed Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls. Details about the game have been pretty slim thus far, but the roster will feature a number of iconic Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man. The narrative that brings these heroes together is currently unclear, but some interesting hints have been discovered in the game’s initial trailer. Reddit user MasterofKombat has shared a pair of images from the trailer, both of which might reveal the game’s final villain. While unconfirmed, it looks like the game will pit players against The Champion.

While The Champion has not actually appeared in any footage, this theory rests on two specific references that have been spotted in Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls. The first is spray paint in a stage that reads “Fear The Champion.” That alone wouldn’t be enough; spray paint designs have been a staple of fighting game stages for years, and it’s not unthinkable that this could just be an Easter egg. However, the second hint is a much bigger one, as an image of the character’s belt can be seen. Readers can find both in the Reddit post embedded below.

The Champion (also known as Tryco Slatterus) was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Wilson in Marvel Two-in-One Annual #7. That first storyline centered on The Champion enlisting several heroes for a boxing match, which ended in a one-on-one brawl between The Champion and The Thing. That sounds like it would be the perfect background for a fighting game, and a smart way for Arc System Works to further set Tokon Fighting Souls apart from what we’ve seen from Capcom. It’s worth noting that The Champion and Thanos have some history with one another, which would be the perfect excuse to make the Mad Titan a playable character, as well.

Video games can offer an opportunity to expose casual audiences to comic characters that might be less popular. Perhaps one of the greatest examples is Marvel vs. Capcom 3, which has been credited with greatly increasing the popularity of Deadpool, several years before the character had his own movie. It’s possible Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls could similarly elevate The Champion as a villain, should this theory pan out.

Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls isn’t set to be released until sometime in 2026, so it could be a little while before we get any additional information. Until PlayStation and Arc System Works decide to reveal more, fans will have to speculate about the story, and which characters will be featured. If The Champion really does end up being the game’s primary antagonist, it would be nice to see The Thing make an appearance as a playable character. The Fantastic Four have often been neglected when it comes to fighting games, but this would be the perfect excuse to at least add Ben Grimm to the cast.

