Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in September 2025, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for September 2025 include many different genres, like survival, action, adventure, and strategy. However, PlayStation is seemingly gearing up for the upcoming spooky Halloween season, given how it has two relatively recent and beloved indie horror games coming to the service. Seeing as though Extra and Premium games are released in the middle of the month or near the end, it makes more sense to preempt the scary season instead of releasing them when the fearful spirit of October is almost gone.

But those spooky games, while the noticeable highlight, are just the beginning. Assuming there won’t be another surprise this month like August’s The Rogue Prince of Persia, here’s all eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for September 2025 in one ranked list.

8) Legacy of Kain: Defiance

image Courtesy of Crystal Dynamics

Legacy of Kain: Defiance was the last new entry in the series, so it’s a shame it didn’t go out on a high note. Instead of being more like a Zelda or Tomb Raider game, this entry follows after the then-newly released Devil May Cry franchise with its focus on combat. However, its melee bouts are much more shallow by comparison and don’t hold up well, especially with a camera this wonky. Its narrative is also a little hard to follow for those not versed in the lore, but Raziel and Kain are interesting protagonists, thanks to their well-acted dialogue. And while the overall game is disappointing, its arrival on the PlayStation Store means that all the Soul Reaver games are now accessible on modern PlayStation systems.

7) Fate/Samurai Remnant

Image Courtesy of Koei Tecmo

Fate/Samurai Remnant is one of the more niche titles in this lineup. It’s a Dynasty Warriors-like musou in the Fate series; a niche upon a niche. Its melee combat has a decent amount of depth, though, thanks to the number of options at the player’s disposal. Mowing down hordes can be a mindless joy, but some of that momentum screeches to a halt during some fights where enemies can have too much health. The bland art and narrow storyline (when compared to other Fate games) are drawbacks that might make it less appealing for some, yet its strengths may be able to pull in some who aren’t steeped in the series.

6) Green Hell

IMage Courtesy of Creepy Jar

Green Hell is a tough survival game set in the Amazon rainforest that makes players pay attention. Not only is it crawling with bloodthirsty bugs and aggressive predators, it’s also littered with various plants and items that players need to consciously pilfer through in order to brave the elements and overcome their hallucinations. This means Green Hell is constantly engaging players as they build their base and make it to the next day. In addition to co-op, it’s even got a more involved story campaign when compared to others of its ilk, as it follows the protagonist Jake as he tries to find his missing wife. It’s still a survival game, so that limits its reach, but Green Hell’s status as one of the more well-known survival games means it is probably worth it for some people to try.

5) WWE 2K25

Image Courtesy of 2k

WWE 2K25 is yet another professional wrestling game, so, like almost every big licensed sports game, its appeal is aimed almost solely at those who already enjoy the sport. However, 2K25 was at least a widely liked entry in this inconsistent franchise. The roster is deep, covering all sorts of wrestlers from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Triple H, and opens up the game’s Showcase mode where players can play through famous matches. Co-ed matches further give players more options, as women and men can now be in the ring together. There are many other modes — like the management-focused MyGM and the MyRise campaign that follows a custom character — that add more variety and help wash out the stink left by the Island and MyFaction modes that are just there to nickel and dime players.

4) Conscript

Image Courtesy of Team17

Conscript takes the Resident Evil template from the original PlayStation — it even has its ink ribbon equivalent — and drops it into World War I during the Battle of Verdun. It’s an odd pairing, but it works because of how hellish war is. Players have to traverse the trenches, grab keys, and cautiously hoard resources, all while avoiding (or killing) German soldiers. It has obvious inspirations and the prickliness inherent to said influences, but it’s a solid throwback horror game with enough of its own flair.

3) Persona 5 Tactica

Image Courtesy of Sega

Persona 5 casts such a long shadow and means any game bearing its name is going to have a lot to live up to. Persona 5 Tactica doesn’t quite hit that high mark, but it’s still a respectable spin-off. Combat still requires strategic thought, yet its different presentation means it isn’t simply a retread. Players have to maneuver around the battlefield this time, which can lead to satisfying combos that reward tactical play. The story may not be written as well as Persona 5’s or geared toward those who don’t already love that entry, but Tactica’s eye-catching art style and fantastic soundtrack — in addition to its slick combat — means it’s still a viable Persona game.

2) The Invincible

image Courtesy of 11 bit studios

The Invincible is a Firewatch-esque narrative adventure title in space based on a Polish novel that — like many of its contemporaries — is all about finding out what happened. This is a common trope for a reason and works relatively well here. The Mars-like planet is a beautiful setting for such a mystery and is propelled by Yasna, its well-acted protagonist. It works up until the ending when the game loses focus and derails, but the journey up to that point is well worth taking.

1) Crow Country

Image COurtesy of SFB Games

Crow Country is yet another horror game structured after the PS1 era of Resident Evil. But even though it’s a mix of that Capcom franchise, Silent Hill, and Final Fantasy VII (only through its similar character models), Crow Country isn’t just a simple copy. This title has players hunting around a haunted theme park in search of the typical keys, but is able to build on that formula.

A more robust and accurate aiming system makes combat more thrilling, and being able to slightly move the camera makes it feel less dated. There’s even a more hardcore mode, as well as a more forgiving one that removes the monsters, meaning it is able to appeal to a broad swath of players. Many games have tried to emulate this specific type of horror, and while there are many solid takes on it, Crow Country is still one of the best ones because of how well it modernizes that blueprint while paying homage to it.

