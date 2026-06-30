After 4 Years, This Underrated Fighting Game Is Still One of the Most Exciting in the Genre

Many different Fighting Games have been released in the last 10 years, including some titles that have re-invented the genre in exciting ways. However, plenty of underrated gems have launched as well, even from established developers who are known to create polished experiences for players to try. One fighting game from 2022 showed how innovative you could get with a “modern” title in the genre, creating dynamic battles that crossed over with another well-known IP.

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Arc System Works is a pioneer of fighting games these days, from creating the battle system behind the beloved Dragon Ball FighterZ to building up amazing ongoing titles like Guilty Gear Strive. As experts in the genre, Arc System Works is also responsible for crossing over with other properties, making combat-focused games featuring recognizable characters. Games like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls are prime examples, but one obscure title was arguably the most dynamic of these endeavors.

DNF Duel Was An Extremely Innovative Fighting Game Based Off An Already Popular IP

Courtesy of Arc System Works

DNF Duel is a fighting game based off Dungeon Fighter Online, a multiplayer 2D beat-em-up with similarities to some MMORPGs released right now. Also called Dungeon & Fighter in South Korea, this game has many diverse characters from various classes, including progression routes that vastly change their playstyle. These characters from unique archetypes were turned into complete characters for DNF Duel, with the roster only expanding with multiple waves of DLC.

The gameplay of DNF Duel was largely innovative for the genre, combining ideas from multiple inspirations to create a distinct to traditional 2D fighting. For example, each character has an MP gauge they can build throughout a battle, but it is locked to a certain limit until it grows naturally. This meter is spent to unleash powerful MP moves, but players can even use the MP gauge if they don’t have enough for the move they want. The trade-off for this is that your MP gauge enters an “Exhaustion” state for a longer period of time, creating interesting situations.

Other mechanics play with the game’s systems in fun ways too, such as the ability to Guard Cancel through a separate Guard gauge. Awakening when your character is at low health too can lead to sudden, explosive comebacks with devastating combos, provided that you are skilled enough to pull off that type of victory. Although the game has been criticized for its slower movement, it is surprisingly accessible with both simplified and advanced inputs for special moves for all characters.

Gorgeous Visuals & Frenetic Gameplay Created Unique Characters For Players To Master

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Each character in DNF Duel carries the classic Arc System Works flair visually, with gorgeous 2D animation on every single attack they unleash during battle. Fighter personalities are matched by ridiculously impressive moves, from the Berserker’s crazy blood effects on greatsword slashes to the Inquisitor’s rotating wheel of punishment unleashed from her battle axe. Some characters control pet dragons or summon a ghostly samurai to fight at their side, while others simply punch, kick, or even shoot enemies with dramatic moves that are instantly memorable.

The stages and music of DNF Duel are impressive too, with several areas referencing Dungeon Fighter Online in many ways. Battlefields are large, but attacks from different characters can cover a large amount of space on the screen for big swings between players. While not everyone liked DNF Duel‘s loose approach to its abundance of powerful moves, they are undeniably fun to pull off when used correctly.

Lack Of Balance Changes Reduced DNF Duel’s Audience Despite Interesting DLC

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The main thing holding DNF Duel back was the lack of balance adjustments that made its explosive gameplay not exhausting for players to engage in long-term. To this day, strong characters like Swift Master are overwhelming compared to the rest of the cast, despite good DLC like the Brawler, Battle Mage, Monk, and Nen Master adding good variety to the cast. The last big update for the game was back in 2024 with the Nen Master’s release, but the audience for this title on Steam has dropped off significantly since its launch.

It remains to be seen if this fighting game will make a comeback at some point in the future, as there are some players who still find this project endearing. For me personally, coming back and playing Ghostblade in this title is still as addicting as it was when the game came out, despite its reasonable flaws. Hopefully, an overhaul of game systems or a new edition similar to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising could bring DNF Duel back, but Arc System Work’s focus on newer projects might leave this game as a forgotten gem for fighting game enthusiasts to remember.

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