2 Classic PS1 Games Coming to PS5 and PS4 Very Soon

Every month, Sony adds several games to its Game Catalog, a PlayStation Plus perk akin to Xbox Game Pass. For Premium subscribers, the membership’s highest tier, they get access to the Classics Catalog, a collection of PS1 and PS2 games available to play at no additional cost. Sony recently announced two classic PS1 games coming to the feature next week, which means it will also be available to purchase for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation Store on that same day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the PlayStation Blog, the legendary PS1 adventure games, Myst and Riven, will become part of the Classics Catalog on June 5th. This means they will be available on the PlayStation Store on the same day. In terms of pricing, that is currently unknown. However, other recently released emulated PS1 games, like Siren, Ape Escape, and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, are all $9.99. Players can probably expect to pay around that price for each game.

Developed by Cyan, the original Myst was released for Macintosh computers in 1993, but was brought to PS1 in 1996. Its sequel, Riven, was originally released for Mac and Windows PCs in 1997; the PS1 version was released shortly after the same year. Myst, in particular, is considered a highly influential game in the adventure genre.

Anyone who wants to know more about Myst or Riven can check out the descriptions below:

Myst

Synopsis: “Few are chosen. Fewer succeed. You stumble upon a battered old book and find yourself transported to the island of Myst. As you explore the surreal landscape, you quickly learn that something has gone wrong. Terribly wrong. An ancient betrayal must be unveiled. Secret books concealed on the island of Myst lead the way to incredible worlds born of a master storyteller’s imagination. Yet one by one, they’re being destroyed through the treachery of his sons. But which one? Only your wits and imagination will serve to untangle the web of lies and deceit that shrouds the worlds of Myst.”

Riven

Synopsis: “Enter a deceptively beautiful world torn apart by age-old conflicts, where secrets lie hidden at every turn, and nothing is as it seems. Search through dense jungles, awe-inspiring caverns and monolithic structures. Use your wits and powers of observation to solve devious puzzles and find secretive characters. Only then will you learn the truth about this troubled land and its inhabitants. You must let Riven become your world— before an entire world is lost.”