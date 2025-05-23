10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Multiverse of Games” Sale

The PlayStation Store is currently holding a “Multiverse of Games” sale through May and June 2025 that, strangely, has a ton of titles that have nothing to do with the multiverse. It’s a strange oversight or weird title for the sale, but, nonetheless, it’s got thousands of items at a deep discount. Some are even cheaper than they’ve ever been on PlayStation.

So to better help deal hunters sift through the deals, here are the 10 best games to pick up in the current “Multiverse of Games” sale. All sales are live until June 4th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Mafia: The Old Country is right around the corner, so it’s a fitting time to dive back into Mafia 3. This open-world third-person shooter follows Lincoln Clay as he works alongside the mafia to enact revenge and right some wrongs. And while that is the general backbone of most mafia media, Mafia 3 excels because of its ability to frame those tropes through a different perspective, and that makes it more than a reheated version of Goodfellas (which its predecessors are guilty of). Lincoln is an excellent, well-written protagonist and serves as a fitting anchor for such a lively time period. The loose gameplay may leave something to be desired, but this game’s vibes make up for it.

2) Helldivers 2

Price: $31.99 / $39.99

Helldivers 2 just keeps on giving. This cooperative-focused third-person shooter has squads dropping in on alien planets and spreading “democracy,” which comes in the form of airstrikes and relentless fire from juiced-up flamethrowers. While it sounds standard from its description, Helldivers 2 overcomes that by having enough varying systems that constantly bounce off each other to create interesting and often hilarious moments that often contain a fair bit of collateral damage and friendly fire. With such a massive arsenal and an endless supply of memorable player-driven anecdotes, Helldivers 2 is one of the best to ever do it in this genre. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios is also still changing and adding to the game frequently, as shown by its most recent update that implemented full weapon customization and a whole new planet.

3) Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle

Price: $6.99 / $69.99

Borderlands 4‘s launch is also close, and while some players may have to scrouge up some extra cash in order to “find a way to make it happen,” an easier alternative would be just playing its cheaper predecessor, Borderlands 3. This vast looter shooter is more or less an ultimate version of the current Borderlands formula, which has players running around, collecting an intimidating amount of guns, and leveling up. Its writing may still be the ultimate form of cringe, but that’s not as important when playing cooperatively with a friend and drowning out the poor dialogue with heavy gunfire. This specific version doesn’t come with all of the DLC, yet it does include a few skins. The Ultimate Edition is also on sale for $24.99 and comes with these same cosmetics, as well as all three season passes.

4) Trials Rising

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

Ubisoft seems unconcerned with making more Trials games at the moment, but that’s fine since it’s hard to beat Trials Rising. Rising has all the physics-based obstacle courses that the series is known for, but also has a fantastic selection of levels that range from grounded, dirt-covered tracks to ones that look like they were pulled from a game show. It’s this balance, the silly nature of it all, and the series’ signature gameplay that’s easy to learn but incredibly hard to master that has made Trials Rising age well since its 2019 launch. The Gold Edition that comes with all the DLC is also $5.99 and might be worth it for those who want more, since these added tracks maintain the quality of the ones seen in the base game and aren’t just deathtraps made only for masters.

5) Citizen Sleeper: Helion Collection

Price: $23.19 / $39.99

The Citizen Sleeper games are some of the slower games on this list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not engaging. These cyberpunk games are renowned for their brilliant writing that paints quite an enthralling, if dour, picture of their dystopian worlds and the fleshed-out characters that inhabit them. It’s not just all dialogue, though, as these adventure games have their share of RPG systems to add more tension into the mix through dice rolls that get players into tricky situations.

6) Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

Price: $11.99 / $59.99

There are few first-person shooter series as strong as the modern Wolfenstein games, so it’s handy that they’re all in one bundle. The standalone expansion The Old Blood may be a decent if predictable DLC, and the co-op-focused Youngblood is woefully misguided, but the two mainline installments have surprisingly poignant character-driven narratives with smooth and rewarding action-packed shooting that blend together wonderfully. The way in which MachineGames paints resistance in the face of pure evil is remarkable and is something other developers should take note of. This bundle doesn’t contain any of The New Colossus‘ episodic narrative-light DLC, though, but that’s excusable because these downloadable chapters were the weakest part of that experience.

7) Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Price: $35.99 / $59.99

Armored Core 6 is a small departure from FromSoftware’s normal output, but it’s still got many of the same general qualities the team’s more traditional Soulslike games have. It has punishing combat, climactic boss fights, and a ton of RPG systems, but it’s able to leverage its setting to ensure that it has its own style that’s quite different from games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Being able to blast enemy robots and create Fourth of July-level fireworks with a handpicked set of cannons is a thrill and hits that fantasy of designing a custom mech quite well.

8) Jusant

Price: $9.99 or $8.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Don’t Nod is known for its Life is Strange games, but its best game is not about emotional, superpowered teens; it’s about climbing. Jusant has players simply scale a huge mountain. There are no enemies or villains. However, this game still engages players through its intuitive mechanics that make would-be climbers consider every handhold as they manage their stamina, tool set, and ever-changing environment that constantly serves up new obstacles. It has next to no filler and is the type of honed title that more teams should try to make.

9) Dragon Ball FighterZ — Legendary Edition

Price: $27.49 / $109.99

There’s a reason Dragon Ball FighterZ became one of the most beloved anime fighters and took over many tournaments. FighterZ has a deep and fast-paced tag-focused fighting system that’s likely to capture players who loved any Marvel vs. Capcom game, yet is also able to have its own style, thanks to the stunning visual style and fittingly over-the-top animation. It is attached to one of the most recognizable franchises in all of media — and it utilizes that connection well and undeniably helps the overall game — but it doesn’t solely lean on that. There is no crossplay, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions at least benefit from rollback netcode that makes online play smoother. This Legendary Edition also comes with all three character packs and a few other pieces of DLC.

10) Patrick’s Parabox

Price: $11.99 / $19.99

Patrick’s Parabox has a strange and mysterious title, but it’s one of the more unique puzzle games to come out in the last few years. Its 350 or so puzzles have players thinking outside the literal box, as they have to move their little square protagonist inside puzzles that also have their own mini-puzzles. Essentially, it is a bit like a puzzle game version of Inception since it has puzzles within puzzles, but, sadly, it doesn’t star Leonardo DiCaprio.