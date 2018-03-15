2018 BAFTA Games Nominations Revealed, Hellblade and Horizon: Zero Dawn Lead the Way

The nominations list for the British Academy Games Awards (BAFTA) in 2018 have been revealed, and interestingly Hellblade: Senua Sacrifice from UK-based independent studio Ninja Theory leads the pack appearing in over half of the 16 categories with nine nominations. Following behind is Sony and Guerrilla Game’s Playstation 4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn with eight nominations and What Remains of Edith Finch from another independent studio in the form of Giant Sparrow, with seven nominations.

A grand total of 45 games have been recognized and celebrated for this year’s awards. Additionally, this year also introduces a new category dubbed Games Beyond Entertainment, a category that recognizes games that explore social issues and deliver “transformational” experiences.

As for the grand-daddy award of the night, “Best Game,” the following titles have been nominated: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Horizon: Zero Dawn, What Remains of Edith Finch, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Interestingly, Nintendo leads the way with two nominations here, while Sony, Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive/Giant Sparrow, and Ninja Theory all have one nomination. Notable exclusions from the category, include NieR: Automata, Cuphead, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, Divinity: Original Sin II, Persona 5 (no nominations), and Injustice 2 (no nominations). This is not to say any of these games deserve to be on the list over another, but rather given their critical acclaim, a case could be made for any one of them being on there.

The ceremony will take place on April 12 at Troxy, London. Below, you can check out the full list of nominations:

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

CALL OF DUTY: WORLD WAR II Development Team – Sledgehammer Games/Activision

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Activision

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE David Garcia Diaz – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BEST GAME

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

BRITISH GAME

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

REIGNS: HER MAJESTY Leigh Alexander, François Alliot, Arnaud De Bock – Nerial Ltd/ Devolver Digital

THE SEXY BRUTALE Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/ Tequila Works

SNIPER ELITE 4 Development Team – Rebellion/ Rebellion

TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II Development Team – Creative Assembly/ SEGA

DEBUT GAME

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HOLLOW KNIGHT Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/Finji

THE SEXY BRUTALE Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/Tequila Works

SLIME RANCHER Development Team – Monomi Park/Monomi Park

EVOLVING GAME

CLASH ROYALE Development Team – Supercell/ Supercell

FINAL FANTASY XV Hajime Tabata – Square Enix/ Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

FAMILY

JUST DANCE 2018 Development Team – Ubisoft Paris/ Ubisoft

LEGO WORLDS Development Team – TT Games/ WB Games

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE Development Team – Ubisoft/ Ubisoft

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

SNIPPERCLIPS Development Team – SFB Games/ Nintendo

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

BURY ME, MY LOVE Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

LAST DAY OF JUNE Massimo Guarini, Elia Randon, Andrew Thompson – Ovosonico/505 Games

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM Development Team – Deck Nine Games, Square Enix/Square Enix

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

SEA HERO QUEST VR Matthew Hyde, Max Scott-Slade, Hugo Scott-Slade – Glitchers/ Glitchers

GAME DESIGN

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

NIER AUTOMATA Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/ Square Enix

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

GAME INNOVATION

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

NIER AUTOMATA Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/Square Enix

SNIPPERCLIPS Development Team – SFB Games/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

MOBILE GAME

BURY ME, MY LOVE Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

GOLF CLASH Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

KAMI 2 Development Team – State of Play/State of Play

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

STRANGER THINGS: THE GAME Development Team – BonusXP, Inc./BonusXP, Inc.

MULTIPLAYER

DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN 2 Development Team – Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

GANG BEASTS Development Team – Boneloaf/ Double Fine Productions

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

SPLATOON 2 Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

STAR TREK BRIDGE CREW Development Team – Red Storm Entertainment/ Ubisoft

MUSIC

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GET EVEN Development Team – The Farm 51/ Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE David Garcia Diaz, Andy LaPlegua – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Jeff Russo – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Tameem Antoniades – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

TACOMA Steve Gaynor, Karla Zimonja – Fullbright/ Fullbright

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Björk, Tom Keegan – Machine Games/ Bethesda

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

CUPHEAD Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

PERFORMER