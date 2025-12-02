2019 Indie Game Remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X With All-New DLC

As the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get on in their life cycles, more and more beloved games are finally getting upgraded for the current console generation. So many great games released for the PS4 and Xbox One, and while many work with backwards compatability, sometimes, a remaster is warranted. That’s the case with beloved 2019 indie game Lost Ember, which just got a shiny new remaster for modern consoles alongside its first content DLC.

Lost Ember was the debut title from Mooneye Studios. It is an atmospheric exploration game where you play as a wolf with the power to possess any creature you come across to gain their perspective and abilities. The original boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam and remains a beloved favorite for those who played it. Now, the narrative-driven nature adventure has returned with a remaster to render its stunning visuals even better on modern platforms.

Lost Ember Gets Full Remaster & Content Expansion for Modern Consoles

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition brings a modern polish to the original game, updating its visuals to 4K. It is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. Best of all, anyone who already owns the original Lost Ember will get the new remaster entirely for free. It will be added to your library alongside the original, so you can still choose which version to play.

And Mooneye is giving gamers a reason to step back into the world of Lost Ember. Along with the remaster, Lost Ember is getting a new DLC. Lost Ember: Legendary Souls adds a new open-world map to the game. This map is full of new quests and collectibles, while bringing back every playable animal from the base game. The content expansion costs just $4.99, and from the sounds of it, it adds plenty of content for that price.

As for the new remaster, Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition costs $29.99 if you don’t already own the original game. Though the updated version has only been out for a few days, it’s getting positive reviews so far. Those who’ve played the original say that the Rinkindled Edition adds much more detail to the animals and environment, with improved textures and overall visuals. Players are also excited to have new content as an excuse to immerse themselves in this game’s beautiful world once again.

Image courtesy of Mooneye Studios

Like the original, the Rekindled Edition of Lost Ember did launch with a few performance issues. However, Mooneye has been hard at work and has already released some patches for the remaster. Many players say the patches have indeed resolved some issues with frame rates and performance, so the game should be running more smoothly on PC and beyond.

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The original Lost Ember is also available on Nintendo Switch, though the remaster does not yet appear to be available on the platform or the Switch 2.

