Cost Comparison of Xbox, PS5, & Switch Following Price Increases

Generally speaking, gamers expect older consoles to get more affordable as time goes on. Until they become vintage/retro options, consoles have historically gone down in price as years go by. But with the ongoing tariff situation in the United States, this year has brought price increases to every major console on the market. From the original Nintendo Switch to the current generations for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, gaming systems now cost a bit more than they used to.

If you’re in the market for a new console in 2025, it’s helpful to know how the prices compare now that the Xbox, PS5, and Switch have all increased their prices. The Switch 2 remains at its launch price, for now, but every other console on the market costs more than it did last year. So, let’s review what it’ll cost you to get ahold of a brand-new console in 2025.

PS5 Prices in 2025

Image courtesy of sony

Effective August 21st, Sony has raised the price for its PS5 consoles. Here’s what you can expect to pay for each model in 2025:

PlayStation 5 – $550

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $500

PlayStation 5 Pro – $750

This puts each console at about $50 over the previous MSRP in the US. Given how frustrated gamers were when the PS5 Pro launched at $700, these prices are once again not great news for gamers. That said, this price increase isn’t quite as steep as what we’ve seen from Xbox this year.

Unlike Xbox and Nintendo, Sony has not yet announced higher prices for any accessories. So, while the console itself will run you more, fully outfitting it costs the same as it did prior to the price increase.

Xbox Prices in 2025

Image courtesy of Microsoft

Xbox increased the pricing on both its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles earlier this year. Here’s what you can expect to pay for Microsoft’s consoles in 2025:

Xbox Series X – $599

Xbox Series S – $379

Xbox also increased the price of its first-party games by around $10, with increases on various Xbox accessories as well. The Series S is still a solid budget option compared to PlayStation’s cheapest console, but those higher accessory prices could add up quickly.

Nintendo Switch Prices in 2025

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Like Xbox, Nintendo increased the price of its Nintendo Switch console as well as several accessories. What’s interesting here is that Nintendo just put out its newest console, a time when many gamers expected to be able to snag the older model for less. Instead, here’s what you’ll pay for a Switch model:

Nintendo Switch – $340

Nintendo Switch OLED – $400

Nintendo Switch Lite – $230

The increases here ranged from around $30-50 USD compared to the previous prices. The original Switch remains a more budget-friendly option compared to the other consoles out there, but it also comes with more dated hardware compared to the more expensive Switch 2. Accessories for the Switch 2 also went up, with Joy Cons and Pro Controllers now priced $10 over what they once were.

Which Console Is 2025’s Most Affordable Option?

With the prices raised for every console on the market, it’s hard to know where to turn. On a sheer price comparison, the original Switch still offers the cheapest overall price for its console. However, Switch accessories are quite pricey, and it’s the oldest system on the list. The Switch will be a good budget option if you tend towards less demanding and retro games, but it will be losing support for newer games, and may not be the best investment. You may be better off snagging a Switch 2 if you’re a Nintendo gamer, since the price isn’t likely to stay at $450 for long in these economic conditions.

For now, PlayStation and Microsoft haven’t yet fully revealed their next-gen consoles. Xbox has confirmed its handheld for October, but we don’t yet know about a fully-fledged successor to the Series X|S. In fact, we may not see one at all, as Xbox has made prior statements about moving away from a console-driven model. Given the rumored pricing for the ROG Xbox Ally, the Xbox Series S is probably your best budget option from Xbox’s lineup at the moment. Though a less powerful console than the Series X, it still supports a fairly large library of modern games for a price not far above that of the Switch.

That said, if you’re eyeing the processing power more akin to the Xbox Series X, a PS5 might be a better investment. The console is now slightly cheaper than Xbox’s similar model, while offering comparable processing power. Not only that, but the PS5 continues to offer compelling console exclusives not available on the Xbox. In that regard, the PS5 looks like the better investment here. Though many leaks and rumors suggest a PS6 is on the way, we don’t yet know when it could arrive or what the price will look like when it does. So for now, if you need a modern console that can play the biggest library of games, the PS5 is probably going to be your best bet, even at the new, higher price.