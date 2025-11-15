2026 Game Was Accidentally Released Early on PS Store

A game slotted for release in early 2026 somehow found its way to the PlayStation Store early. It doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while, a game fans have been waiting to play scores an early release. It’s always interesting when this happens because, most of the time, games are delayed, not released before their scheduled dates. While some lucky players discovered this recent early drop on the PS Store, it didn’t last long, suggesting that it was likely posted early in error, although the game appears to be ready to go.

Without any indication as to why, Seed Labs’ Starseed Island appeared on the PlayStation store on November 14, 2025. The game wasn’t expected to arrive until February 1, 2026, but it was posted early. This was likely a mistake, as it disappeared a few hours after being posted for $42.49, which is an unusual price. Regardless, the game was up, so several people managed to purchase and play it. According to the scuttlebutt on X, Starseed Island was playable, and it didn’t include any indication that it was a demo or test version.

Some Lucky Players Got a Copy of Starseed Island

Image courtesy of Seed Lab

After downloading a copy, @Renka_schedule posted their findings on X, indicating that character creation works as expected. Additionally, the player’s home works just fine and includes a double bed from the start. Also, they were able to equip and carry an axe for logging. They made friends with two NPCs, Azusa and Mio, both of whom are listed as “single.” They also noted the six affection levels between the player and NPCs: friend, invitation to go out, room visit, request for an event, and cohabitation. Starseed Island is scheduled to arrive on February 1, and it appears that date is still in effect, as Seed Labs removed it fairly quickly.

If Starseed Island wasn’t already on your radar and you love games like Stardew Valley, it absolutely should be. The anime-inspired Island Life Sim features immersive gameplay and beautiful visuals. It was funded via a Kickstarter campaign in early 2025, raising over $311,500 to bring it to life. An early build was playable at Gamescom, featuring the game’s build mode, and it’s easy to see Stardew Valley’s influence. Its animation style is reminiscent of Studio Ghibli’s films, and it looks to be a cozy, fun title that will keep players busy for days on end.

Some gamers who managed to download Starseed Island before it was taken down reported fuzzy graphics, suggesting that the released version may not have been entirely finished. It also didn’t have any PlayStation Trophy information uploaded to PlayStation Network, but there was a way to load them in with some tweaks. Other than that, the only other information revealed was the game’s file size, which is 9.25 GB. If you didn’t get your hands on this accidental early release, you’ll have to wait until February. In the meantime, you can check out some gameplay others recorded here.

Will you buy a copy of Starseed Island when it officially arrives on February 1, 2026?