PS5 Just Received a New Upgrade That Fixes Its Biggest Flaw

A new upgrade for PlayStation 5 consoles that was previously exclusive to PlayStation 5 Pro has been pushed out by Sony. Since the PS5 Pro hit the scene last year, the higher-end model of the latest PlayStation console has come with a slew of upgrades not seen with the standard edition of the hardware. Not only does the PS5 Pro have a more powerful GPU and a 2TB SSD, but Sony also made some smaller tweaks to the console in its form factor that differentiated it from the base PS5. Now, roughly one year later, some of these differences in design have finally come to the main version of the PS5 as well.

Spotted by @Modyfikator89, Sony recently overhauled the cooling system found in the PS5 Slim. This hardware revision, which is found in the new model CFI-2116, is said to now be completely free of liquid metal. In the wake of the PS5 hitting the scene in 2020, it was found that the initial versions of the console could develop leaking issues, which would result in this coolant spilling inside the hardware. While this was by no means a common problem, it still represented a flaw with the design of the PS5 itself. Sony went on to rectify this design issue with the PS5 Pro, which led some to wonder if a similar change would eventually hit the standard models. Now, we know that this has indeed finally happened.

MASSIVE PS5 NEWS! SONY’S SILENT HARDWARE UPGRADE!

The MOST important hardware update of the year is here!

Sony has quietly updated all new PlayStation 5 Slim consoles (model CFI-2116) — both Disc and Digital Editions — with an ALL-NEW cooling system! 🔥

This isn't just a fix;… pic.twitter.com/yvrYUvaGL7 — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) November 30, 2025

Obviously, this change in design for the PS5 is only going to be found in brand-new versions of the console which are beginning to hit store shelves around the globe. As such, if you purchased an older version of the platform, it’s still going to contain the previous heatsink design. Still, there’s no reason to necessarily worry if you own one of these PS5 consoles from yesteryear as the likelihood of them being ruined by an issue stemming from the coolant is very, very low.

More than anything, it’s great to see that Sony is constantly looking to improve the PS5. Whether that be changes to the console’s firmware which bring new features to the UI, or physical design tweaks like this one, Sony seems to always be looking to upgrade the PS5 in different ways to make it the best place to play games.

