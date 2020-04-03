2020 BAFTA Games Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 16th annual BAFTA Games Awards have been announced. Given the number of video game awards shows this year, the nominees shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, at this point. Naturally, The Outer Wilds, Control, Death Stranding, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were all nominated for a number of different awards, alongside several other critically acclaimed games released last year. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities were held from host Dara Ó Briain’s home, but what matters most were the evening’s winners. The awards featured a number of notable upsets, and some surprising awards for some lesser-known titles.

In addition to the various game categories, a handful of awards were given out to various figures in the video game industry:

BAFTA Fellowship: Hideo Kojima

Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo (Control)

Best Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange 2)

Best Music, Best Narrative, and Best Debut Game: Disco Elysium

Music Runners-up: Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Wattam

Narrative Runners-up: Control, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Outer Wilds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds

Debut Game Runners-up: Ape Out, Death Stranding, Katana ZERO, Knights and Bikes, Manifold Garden

Best Evolving Game: Path of Exile

Runners-up: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Fortnite, No Man’s Sky Beyond

Best Family Game: Untitled Goose Game

Runners-up: Concrete Genie, Knights and Bikes, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Vacation Simulator, Wattam

EE Mobile Game of the Year: Call of Duty Mobile

Runners-up: Assemble With Care, Dead Man’s Phone, Pokémon Go, Tangle Tower, What the Golf?

Best Animation: Luig’s Mansion 3

Runners-up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artisitic Achievement: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Runners-up: Concrete Genie, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Knights and Bikes

British Game: Observation

Runners-up: DiRT Rally 2.0, Heaven’s Vault, Knights and Bikes, Planet Zoo, Total War: Three Kingdoms

Audio Achievement: Ape Out

Runners-up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Untitled Goose Game

Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends

Runners-up: Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Game Beyond Entertainment: Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)

Runners-up: Civilization VI: Gathering Storm, Death Stranding, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Neo Cab, Ring Fit Adventure

Technical Achievement: Death Stranding

Runners-up: A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Metro Exodus, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Original Property, Best Game Design, and Best Game: Outer Wilds

Original Property Runners-up: Baba Is You, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game

Game Design Runners-up: Baba Is You, Control, Disco Elysium, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Wattam

Best Game Runners-up: Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Game