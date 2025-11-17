2023 PS5 Game Being Removed From PlayStation Store in 24 Hours

A PS5 game just released in 2023 is already being delisted, which means it is being removed from the PlayStation Store, and this is set to happen on November 18. In other words, the PS5 game is being removed from PSN within roughly 24 hours, leaving it unable to be purchased. That said, the game will remain accessible and playable for any who owns it. The video game in question is not purely an online game, but it does have online components. For now, the servers facilitating these aspects of the game will remain operable, with no word of a shutdown date.

Between now and November 18, all of those on PS5 and PS5 Pro can specifically purchase Football Manager 2024. Come November 18, this will change. The 2023 release is not available on PS4, so those on the last-gen Sony console need not worry. And for what it is worth, this news will not impact the vast majority of PS5 users, as the bulk of those who would have wanted to purchase this game over the last two years likely already have. Further, its follow-up was just released earlier this month, so it is now slightly outdated as well. However, its follow-up, Football Manager 26, has proven divisive and is not regarded as well as its predecessor. As for the reason behind the delisting, it is simply the result of expiring licenses.

About the Game

Football Manager 2024 was released on November 6, 2023, by developer Sports Interactive and publisher Sega. As a series, Football Manager dates back to 2004, so each individual release isn’t always the most consequential; however, Football Manager 2024 did debut save transfers from previous games, a feature fans have always wanted, and it introduced the Japanese leagues to the game. Upon release, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic, which is pretty standard for the series, and much better than its successor, the aforementioned Football Manager 26, as evidenced by 26’s 69 on Metacritic, a low for the series. To this end, there are some who still prefer 2024 over 26.

Unfortunately, Sega has not discounted Football Manager 2024 on the PlayStation Store ahead of the delisting. Those who want to grab it at the last second will need to fork over the full $59.99 asking price. Meanwhile, for those who do not know, the game has already delisted on all other platforms. The PS5 version was simply saved for last.

