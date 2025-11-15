PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With the Best PS3 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with the best PS3 game, or, at the very least, one of the best PS3 games, for free. Recently, Sony announced 9 games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium very soon. There are actually 10 games, though, as one game was left out of the announcement because it will be arriving at a later date. And it is arguably the biggest addition among these 10 games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, what the best PS3 game is is up for debate. Strong cases can be made for the likes of Mass Effect 2, The Last of Us, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, GTA 5, BioShock, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. There are a handful of other games, but the point is that there are only a few games that can be argued as the best PS3 games. From this list, GTA 5 is undoubtedly the most successful game, but some actually prefer a fellow Rockstar Games PS3 release: Red Dead Redemption. While sometimes overshadowed by its sequel, one of the very best games of all time, Red Dead Redemption, should not be forgotten and is a must-play for fans of the hobby. If you haven’t played it, but have a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription, you will be able to right this wrong.

New Release

This week, Rockstar Games announced that it was re-releasing Red Dead Redemption on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile phones on December 2. And when it releases, it will be available via the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Making this all the better for PS Plus subscribers is the fact that this isn’t just the PS3 version of the game, but the PS3 version with a smooth 60 frames per second, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and 4k resolution.

Play video

How long Red Dead Redemption will be free with PlayStation Plus, we do not know. Typically, Rockstar Games only signs three or six-month contracts when it adds its games to PlayStation Plus or any other subscription service. This is presumably going to be the case here, but we do not know that for certain.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be revisiting this PS3-era classic when it gets re-released next month?