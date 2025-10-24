2024 PS5 Exclusive Stealth Released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

A PS5 console exclusive has been stealth-released on Xbox Series X, and it is also available via Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release for the subscription service. And unlike most day-one Xbox Game Pass games, it is not limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but rather is available via the Premium tier as well. How long will it be available via either tier, though? We do not know. Per usual, Microsoft does not disclose this information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS5 console exclusive in question released back in February 2024, so Xbox fans have been waiting a little while to play Pacific Drive, but now they can by either forking over $40 for a purchase on the Microsoft Store or by having one of the aforementioned subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Pacific Drive, it was released by developer Ironwood Studios and publisher Kepler Interactive. For the former, a Seattle-based studio, it was a debut. Meanwhile, Kepler Interactive is best known for the 2025 Game of the Year frontrunner, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. And it was a solid debut for the former.

Upon release, the game, a first-person driving survival game, garnered a solid 79 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.25 out of 5 rating after 5,700 user reviews. And then on Steam, it has an 83% approval rating after 12,249 user reviews. None of this puts the survival game in critically-acclaimed territory, but that’s a solid return, especially for a debut release.

Play video

In the game, you must survive the Olympic Exclusion Zone, a surreal reimagining of the Pacific Northwest shrouded by mystery and teeming with danger. To do this, all you have is your car, which you will need to gather resources and investigate what has happened.

Those who decide to check out Pacific Drive via Xbox Game Pass, should expect at least 20 hours to beat the game. Add in side content, and this figure is more like 30 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the game. And this is just the base game, and does not include the new DLC that was released today.

If this new addition does not tickle your fancy, it’s far from the only new addition. In fact, just this week, one of the biggest Xbox Game Pass games of 2025 released.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What games have you been playing via Xbox Game Pass?