21 Games Leave Xbox Game Pass This Month

The Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic way to try out new and favourite titles for a flat monthly rate, as well as first party launches at no additional charge. Much like Gamefly or Netflix, the subscription-based service offers a cheaper way to play for those always with controller in-hand.

There are a few new additions coming to the service in the coming months, but that doesn’t mean everything necessarily in the library is here to stay. Now is the last chance to try your hand at the below games before they are pulled from the library on May 31st. Luckily, most of them seem to be 360 titles – most of which are accessible through backwards compatibility.

Here’s what’s leaving:

Xbox One

Blood Bowl 2

Defense Grid 2

Xbox 360

Age of Booty

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

BioShock (Xbox 360)

BioShock 2 (Xbox 360)

BioShock Infinite (Xbox 360)

Borderlands

Bound by Flame

de Blob 2 (Xbox 360)

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dig Dug

Final Fight: Double Impact

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX

Sacred 3

SEGA Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

SoulCalibur

XCOM: Enemy Within

Though there are quite a few titles that are leaving, there are still great choices to choose from in the existing library with more coming soon. Personally, Darksiders: Deathvinitive Edition is my favourite, but there’s definitely a little something for everything.

As far as the Xbox Game Pass itself goes, enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.