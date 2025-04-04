Sims Competitor inZOI Hit 1 Million Downloads In Its First Week (And It’s Still in Early Access)

Immersive life sim inZOI launched into Early Access on Steam on March 27th. Despite its demanding PC specs compared to The Sims 4, the game surged to over 87,000 concurrent users during its first day alone. Now, Krafton has confirmed that inZOI has already reached over 1 million downloads during its first week in Early Access alone. Given that many players feel the game is low on content due to its Early Access status, that’s a remarkable milestone. And with recent teasers about pets in inZOI coming soon, it’s likely more cozy gamers have their eye on the game.

Currently, inZOI is only available to play on PC via Steam. While the game may eventually come to other platforms, it’s pretty common for Early Access periods to be for PC only. That means the game has surpassed 1 million sales without a console release. In case you’re wondering about the inevitable comparison, The Sims 4 has an estimated 85 million players across all platforms as of this year, but it was a slower burn, with global sales during its first week falling short of the 1 million mark. That said, the game has been around much longer than inZOI, with many gamers coming to The Sims 4 a bit later in its life cycle. Regardless, it looks like inZOI has managed to catch the attention of the life sim community.

The developer, which recently adjusted the inZOI update schedule, released a statement noting that this milestone “still feels unreal” to the team. The message also expresses Krafton’s gratitude for the overwhelming support the life sim has seen so far and expresses an ongoing commitment to making the game better.

We are honored to share that inZOI has surpassed 1 million sales — made possible thanks to your incredible support.



It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your… pic.twitter.com/tNYx5NjLyh — inZOI (@PlayinZOI) April 4, 2025

Although many players have been impressed with inZOI, some early reviews note the game is a bit slim on content. Given that it is in Early Access with a robust roadmap of content updates planned, this makes sense. Even so, the life sim currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with inZOI reviews praising the detail character creator, open-ended gameplay, and potential for customization. With Krafton’s plan to release new content in free updates rather than paid DLC, many Sims fans think this game could well claim their attention for a long while.

The initial inZOI roadmap marked the game’s first major update in Early Access for May. However, since then, the overwhelming response has caused Krafton to alter its plans slightly. The game has already received several hotfixes to resolve ongoing issues with problems like Zoi sleep schedules, early Zoi deaths, and more. The most recent patch arrived today, April 4th, and adjusted challenges with a variety of features, including:

Zois sleeping too long

Slowed rate for Karma changes

Adjustments to relationship points accumulation

Bug fixes for pregnancy and birth

inzoi Early Access roadmap,which has been adjusted to include more hotfixes

More hotfixes for inZOI are planned throughout the month of April, so gamers can expect additional bug fixes and improvements. That said, as far as we know, the major content updates from the originally previewed inZOI roadmap will continue as planned. That means the first major drop of brand-new content will arrive sometime in May. With the recent teaser showing off pets, it’s possible the plans will be expanded to include cats, dogs, and even other pets in the next free inZOI update.

Are you playing inZOI yet, or are you planning to wait for a few more free content updates first? Let us know in the comments below!