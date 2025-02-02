Two of 2K’s Games Just Disappeared from Steam

Two games originally published by 2K have mysteriously been delisted from Steam, and are no longer available for purchase. This type of thing is always disappointing, but in this case, these were both games with “very positive” ratings on the platform, making it all the more disappointing. The games in question are OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, both of which were first released back in 2022. Roll7 was the developer of both games, and the studio was shut down late last year following major changes at Private Division. Take-Two announced its divestment of Private Division back in November, with the remaining parts of the company having been sold off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, it’s unclear whether OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome will return to Steam in the future, or if this is a permanent thing. It’s worth noting that the pages for both games are currently intact, but both indicate that OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome are “no longer available on the Steam store.” As far as other platforms are concerned, the status of both games seems to vary. OlliOlli World appears to have been completely delisted on both the Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store, with Rollerdrome also gone from the latter (that game was never released on Switch). However, both games seem to still be available for purchase via the PlayStation Store, as of this writing. How long that will remain the case remains to be seen, but that could be an option for anyone hoping to still be able to download these games.

olliolli world is no longer available on steam

Over the last few years, games being delisted has become unfortunately common. The reality is that the industry can be pretty volatile, and as developers are sold off, publishers switch hands, or rights lapse, games are often lost to time. Sometimes fans are given notification ahead of time so they can make last minute purchases, but delistings often happen without any advance warning, often in batches. This is all the more frustrating in an era where so many titles are only offered digitally, or given limited physical releases. Fan outcry has helped some of these games make a comeback; Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was delisted for several years before Ubisoft rectified the situation.

RELATED: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Review: The Classic Returns

It’s possible the delisting of OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome is simply a temporary thing, and that both games will be offered again under a different publisher. Unfortunately, neither Private Division nor 2K Games has offered any clarity about the situation, leaving fans wondering if they missed their chance at purchasing these games. Fortunately, this situation should have no impact on anyone that already owns OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, but everyone else is out of luck at the moment.

Do you think we’ll see OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome made available again? Have you ever played either game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!