2K Suffers Hack, Warns Players to Avoid Emails and Change Passwords

Video game publisher 2K Games has fallen prey to a recent hacking attempt and has now warned fans to avoid emails that may have come from the company's Support account. While a number of video game fans have been focused this week on the hack that has involved Rockstar Games, 2K is now dealing with its own situation as well. Unfortunately, it's this hack tied to 2K that could now have a real impact on those who have played games from the publisher in the past.

Outlined on social media this morning, 2K Games informed players that a third party had recently hacked its help desk platform, and as a result, sent out an email to certain people that contained a harmful link. In light of this situation, 2K quickly warned players to avoid opening any emails of this nature. If people have already clicked on this link, though, 2K suggested that passwords tied to certain web browsers should now be changed. It also encouraged those who have potentially fallen prey to this hack to install an anti-virus software and also enable two-factor authentication on various accounts.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

"Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2L uses to provide support to our customers. The unauthorized party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link. Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account," read the statement from 2K. "Please not that 2K personnel will never ask you for your password or other personal information. We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails, and we will also follow-up with additional information as to how you can best protect yourself against malicious activity."

All in all, this has been a very rough week for parent company Take-Two Interactive. Not only is it now dealing with this new situation that is tied to 2K Games, but it's also still reeling from the additional hack aimed at Rockstar Games that resulted in numerous videos associated with Grand Theft Auto 6 leaking onto the internet. Although these two ordeals seem independent of one another, the fact that both have happened so close to one another is surely making for a hectic time within Take-Two.