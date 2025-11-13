SNES Trilogy Returning With First New Game Since 1993

An SNES series not seen since 1993 is finally getting a new game on March 19, 2026, via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The new release is set to be the fourth game in the series, and it is being handled by City Connection and Clear River Games. Right now, there is no word of the pair remastering or even re-releasing the trilogy that predates this new installment.

The series in question began in 1992 when developer and publisher Jaleco — which hasn’t existed since 2014 — released Rushing Beat, or, as it is known in the United States, Rival Turf. Upon release, the game was an SNES exclusive, and this never changed, though it was re-released on the Wii and Wii U via the Virtual Console. In the same year came the sequel, Brawl Brothers. And the trilogy was capped in 1993 by The Peace Keepers. All three games were SNES exclusives, niche releases, and were not received very well. Suffice to say, it is surprising to see the series returning, and returning with a new installment no less.

The New Game

On March 19, 2026, Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers will be released worldwide. The aforementioned pair promise the game will be “completely overhauled for modern audiences,” which is not always a phrase some gamers like to hear. Whatever the case, don’t expect it to play exactly like a ’90s beat ’em up game.

In it, you take control of two heroes: Rick Norton and Douglas Bild, who team up with other heroes to thwart an evil genius and his hidden plans involving a deadly virus. There is not much to this story premise because the game is more gameplay-focused than narratively-focused, which was the case with the originals as well, and which is the case with the majority of both modern and classic beat ’em ups.

The reaction from nostalgic fans who grew up playing the games has been positive, based on the overwhelmingly positive-to-dislike ratio on the YouTube trailer above. However, the comments tell a different story, with an appreciable percentage of them, in particular, criticizing the visuals of the game, which look newer compared to the originals, yet worse.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.