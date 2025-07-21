New 3D Mario Game Report Gives Release Date Update

A new report about the next 3D Mario game has shed light on its release date and provided good news for those on Nintendo Switch 2 awaiting a new 3D Mario game. It has been eight years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017. The 3D Mario game was notably a launch year game for the Nintendo Switch 2 predecessor, and given all the time that had passed, many assumed a new 3D Mario game would arrive this year in the launch year of the Nintendo Switch 2. This isn’t going to happen though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then it was revealed that the team that made the recently released Donkey Kong Bananza is the same team that made Super Mario Odyssey. In other words, the implication is it hasn’t been working on a new 3D Mario game at all, but rather has been busy with Donkey Kong Bananza, which Nintendo revealed was originally supposed to be a Nintendo Switch game, however, development ended up going long on it.

As a result, some Nintendo fans are under the impression that development of a new 3D Mario game is only just now starting, which in turn would mean its release date is three or four years away, maybe even more. This would put it somewhere in the middle of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation.

That said, this would be a logistical oversight from Nintendo. To go a decade without a 3D Mario game would be poor planning, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that a new report claims that during the development of Donkey Kong Bananza, the team was separated into two teams, once which continued on the new Donkey Kong game and another which pivoted to a new 3D Mario.

The new report comes the way of Kiwi Talkz, a reliable industry insider. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t provide any details on how far along the new 3D Mario game is, but assures fans that it is “coming.”

Like any report though, take this one with a grain of salt. Right now there is no way to verify that any of this is true. And so far, Nintendo has not been drawn out for comment, and it is unlikely it will so Nintendo fans are going to left with uncertainty for now.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch 2 — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.