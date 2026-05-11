6 Hardest Nintendo 64 Levels Ever

The Nintendo 64 was a weird place for many developers. Nintendo’s first 3D console had a controller that was so totally different from anything players had ever seen. It worked for many games, but also led to several games feeling incredibly awkward. Toss in several technical limitations and plenty of wacky game design, and you have yourself a system filled with tough games. Taking it one step further, many N64 levels feel nearly impossible, causing most players to leave those games behind in frustration.

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Here are the six hardest levels in Nintendo 64 history.

6) First Ride – Superman 64

Superman 64 is almost as difficult as it is horrible. This is the poster child for the worst games on the Nintendo 64, and you will immediately see why. Trying to control Supes through this early ring race is a harsh lesson in how sluggish and unwieldy this game is.

Unfortunately, it never gets better. Granted, most players stopped here, quickly deciding to return Superman 64 before it could inflict any more damage on their hands and psyche. Later levels might technically be harder, but First Ride’s initial impression killed any hope that this was going to be a good video game.

5) Maian SOS – Perfect Dark

On the other hand, Perfect Dark is an excellent game. The developers at Rare took the success they had with GoldenEye 007 and threw it onto a new IP. Perfect Dark is that classic James Bond gunplay turned up a level, introducing the world to Joanna Dark with style.

However, in the bonus mission Maian SOS, you can’t use most of those skills. Playing as an alien named Elvis, you have to escape Area 51. You start the mission unarmed and missing most of your health. If you’re not quick enough at disarming guards, you’re going to die almost instantly. Plus, Elvis’ head is massive, making for an easy target for your enemies.

4) Ord Mantell Junkyard – Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

First, you have to jump aboard a fast-moving train. As it careens down the track, you need to perfectly time your ducks and jumps to avoid all of the many obstacles. This section is difficult enough, and then they start to add enemies into the mix, making it even tougher to keep track of everything moving around you.

It’s not finished, though. As you get to the end of the track, you end up in a fight against the bounty hunter IG-88. It’s one of the worst boss fights on the system, routinely ending up on lists of the hardest N64 fights. The fact that it comes after a devilishly difficult and confusing train ride is back-breaking.

3) Asteroid/Final Showdown – Jet Force Gemini

The final level of Jet Force Gemini will take quite a bit of work to even see. You’ll need to unlock all 12 ship parts and 282 Tribals to access the final stage. That part almost seems easy when you get to the final showdown.

Here’s the thing: this one is mostly difficult because of the final boss. Mizar is widely seen as one of the toughest bosses on the Nintendo 64, and while the lead-up is challenging, the boss fight is where Jet Force Gemini makes its money. Because it’s more than the fight than the level, I’m not giving it the top slot, but don’t take that to mean Jet Force Gemini‘s last stage isn’t a monster.

2) Rusty Bucket Bay – Banjo-Kazooie

There are a few levels Banjo-Kazooie fans might point to. Click Clock Wood is a test of patience thanks to its length, and would be a worthy entry for this list. However, for my money, Rusty Bucket Bay is the hardest challenge Banjo-Kazooie fans will face.

The Engine Room is one of the most devious things developer Rare has ever created. Casual players could struggle for hours trying to get past that section. Toss in the dangerous water and high-stakes platforming, and you have a level that’s going to frustrate everyone. Click Clock Wood will definitely annoy you with its length, but it’s not too bad on your first playthrough.

1) Greenwood Village (Silver Coin Challenge) – Diddy Kong Racing

Again, there are a few levels from Diddy Kong Racing that are worth consideration. The Wizpig races are among the toughest boss fights on the N64. The octopus race is also an animal that requires near-perfect gameplay and exceptional strategy.

That said, I think the Silver Coin Challenges are actually the most difficult races in Diddy Kong Racing. Not only do you have to carefully collect all the coins during the race, but you also need to win. Grabbing all of those coins in a single lap isn’t feasible for most players, which means you need to somehow split it over multiple laps while staying close enough to the front of the pack to sprint forward at the end. It’s a razor-thin balance beam you need to walk, with most players falling off dozens of times before they figure it out.

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