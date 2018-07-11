Five 3DS Games That Would Be Perfect For Nintendo Switch

We already know that the Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best Wii U ports out there, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokken Tournament DX, the Bayonetta twin-pack and the just-released Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. However, we estimate that it’s just a matter of time before the handheld/console hybrid starts to get ports of hit Nintendo 3DS games.

Not that the Nintendo 3DS is dying anytime soon, mind you; but there are some games that will clearly appeal to Switch owners, while at the same time making Nintendo some extra cash with only a little bit of development. So it wouldn’t surprise us if the company announced some games from its previous portable coming to the Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now comes the real question. Which games would be best for play on the Switch? Obviously some require the use of two screens, so some changes would have to be made. But we think these five classics could do incredibly well on the Switch. Let’s see if you agree with our selections — or have some of your own!

Metroid: Samus Returns

This side-scrolling 2D adventure is an ideal choice for the Nintendo Switch for several reasons. Number one, it’ll be a little while before we get our hands on Metroid Prime 4; number two, it’s a superb handheld adventure that would likely look even better on the Nintendo Switch; and number three, we can’t think of an instance when players didn’t want a classic side-scrolling Metroid game. (Well, besides Other M, we suppose.) It was wonderful when we reviewed it a while back, and it remains a sci-fi classic today. A Switch release just makes sense — especially if Nintendo can bundle it with its rumored Metroid Fusion remake.

Kirby: Planet Robobot

While we obviously won’t see another Kirby adventure on the Switch for a while since we just got the adorable Kirby Star Allies, that doesn’t mean that HAL Laboratory can’t plan for the future. And when it does, we’d love to see Planet Robobot make a return. This side-scrolling adventure is fun to play, whether Kirby is running around on foot or tearing it up in a giant mech suit, using his abilities on a much higher level. Nintendo could easily bring this one back with high-resolution visuals and maybe even some new abilities, akin to those that were introduced in Allies. This is one robot we’ll never get tired of.

Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam

While any of the Mario & Luigi games would be serviceable on the Nintendo Switch, there’s something about Paper Jam that really wins us over. Perhaps it’s the way that the universe of the role-playing series crosses over with Paper Mario, incorporating new strategies, heroes and villains into a wonderful story. The 3DS game was a hoot, and with neither Mario & Luigi or Paper Mario on the Switch, a port of this adventure would cover those bases and give fans something to enjoy until we eventually get a new release for either franchise down the road. Which, with E3 coming around, will hopefully be soon.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

We’re not going to see another adventure that will top The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for some time — but how about one that complements it instead? The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is easily one of the best entries in the series since the good ol’ days of A Link To the Past, embracing a classic top-down style and incorporating some new techniques, including being able to become a drawing to travel inside walls. This game has incredibly sharp design that still holds up today and there’s no doubt the Nintendo Switch can make that even better.

Kid Icarus: Uprising

“What, not Super Mario 3D Land? No Pokemon games?” Well, we’ve got Super Mario Odyssey and we’re no doubt getting a Pokemon game very soon. So let’s go with a choice that’s a little off the beaten path. Kid Icarus Uprising released back in 2012 and brought back Pit in a wondrous 3D adventure, striking enemies both on the ground and in the air. Though the game was a cult favorite at best, a remixed version for Nintendo Switch would be amazing, with different control options, 60 frames per second/1080p supported visuals and maybe a few extra challenge arenas. This is one classic that deserves to shine again.