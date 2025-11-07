Beloved Sci-Fi Game Being Pulled From Sale Forever Next Week

There can be several pitfalls when developing a licensed video game. Whether that’s studio meddling or a lack of resources, it’s tough to get it right. Just look at gaming’s history and you’ll quickly see a landfill of bad licensed games. Every once in a while, developers get it right, giving us great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Alien: Isolation. Another game that pulled off the difficult feat of adapting a popular IP is Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock. The long-running sci-fi series has had its share of stinkers, but Deadlock gave fans an excellent space strategy game. Unfortunately, the other pitfall of licensed games is that the license can run out.

Black Lab Games announced today that Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock is officially being phased out on November 15th. The developers didn’t outright say that it’s a licensing issue, but that seems like the most likely scenario. Either way, anyone who owns the game before the delisting date will have access for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, you’ll want to pick it up before it goes away if you haven’t already. That is, if nothing else, a nice gesture from the developers to give fans a heads-up before it goes away.

Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock Will Be Delisted Soon

When Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock launched in 2017, it was, by all accounts, a success. Black Lab Games’ turn-based strategy game performed well critically and commercially on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. That launch led to several pieces of DLC, bringing fan-favorite ships into the mix and adding new campaign missions.

On top of that, Deadlock gave fans a look at a lesser-explored era of the TV series’ mythology. The strategy game is set during the First Cylon War. You’re charged with leading the Twelve Colonies in battle against the Cylon threat. That means commanding a fleet of capital ships and building up the Quorum alliance to keep your numbers up.

Beyond the single-player campaign, Deadlock also boasts a solid multiplayer mode. It’s not clear if those servers will stay up. It seems unlikely, but Black Lab doesn’t make that clear in the initial post. That means players might lose access to the 1v1 and co-op modes. The campaign is the main course, but losing those side dishes would be disappointing for fans.

Thankfully, fans might not have to wait very long to dive into a new Battlestar Galactica strategy game. Developer Alt Shift is currently working on Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hope, which it bills as a “story-rich tactical roguelite with hard choices and intense space battles.”

Essentially, you’ll be making decisions as you navigate space, trying to stay away from the Cylons. When they inevitably catch you, you’ll jump into real-time space strategy battles. However, it’s not about winning; you need to stay alive long enough to activate your FTL drive to jump away. It’s much different from Deadlock, but Scattered Hopes will hopefully continue the lineage of great Battlestar strategy games. Scattered Hopes doesn’t have a firm release date, but is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

