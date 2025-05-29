7 Days to Die Sets Release Date for Big Storms Brewing Update

7 Days To Die’s next major update is coming soon, and developer The Fun Pimps has previewed the release schedule leading up to its June 30th launch. While the full update will not go into effect until the end of June, there are plenty of ways to interact with the community and learn more about the upcoming Storm’s Brewing update that will bring 7 Days To Die to version 2.0.

The first event leading up to 7 Days To Die’s Storm’s Brewing update is the developer stream on June 10th. Here, Lathan Meadows and Richard Huenink, the senior developer and founder, will hold an in-depth discussion of the 2.0 features in Storm’s Brewing. Following this, a streamer weekend begins on June 13th and runs through June 15th with various creators streaming the game.

Finally, players can opt into the public Storm’s Brewing experimental build on June 16th. This will give players an early look at what they can expect once the update drops for 7 Days To Die. Players who opt into this beta build show expect various bugs and issues as this is to test out the new features.

The full release of 7 Days To Die’s Storm’s Brewing update won’t be released until June 30th. When this update launches, players will experience new progression-based elemental survival thanks to new biome chunks. Each offers unique ways to interact with the world and will test players’ ability to survive.

Dynamic storms are one of the other big additions in this update and will drastically change how the game plays. The severe storms force players to seek or build shelter, and each biome will have unique weather types. The Fun Pimps will also update and rebalance perks to directly adjust gameplay.