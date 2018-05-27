Watch 80 Guys Sing the Halo Theme in a Bathroom

Halo players have probably heard the opening theme song for the series about a million times by now, but you’ve probably never heard it sung by 80 guys congregating in a school bathroom.

That’s exactly what happened not long ago when a band of Halo fans got together in a Las Vegas Academy bathroom and contributed many “oohhhs” and “oooOOOOHHHoooohhhs” to the iconic theme song from Microsoft’s series. The video was originally recorded just over a week ago and was shared by Twitter user YELLO (@migruelf) who titled the video “80 guys 1 bathroom.” We can’t exactly count all the heads in there to see if there are exactly 80 people in the room, but it sure looks that way.

80 guys 1 bathroom

📹: Jake Rouse ((my master chief ;)) pic.twitter.com/BRQODvmus4 — YELLO (@migruelf) May 18, 2018

Since then, the video has already been uploaded to YouTube at least once and has gotten quite a bit of attention. For those who weren’t admitted to the Halo recital, all that they were allowed to see and hear can be seen in the video below.

An Outsider’s Perspective

You’ll notice that there were no girls in there singing along since the singalong happened in the boys’ room, but that doesn’t mean that those left out didn’t get to enjoy it too.

Another Twitter user who was present at the school by the Twitter name of Dalen (@Default_Dalen) who’s aptly dubbed himself “The Halo Video Guy” shared one more video of the dramatic event, this one showing the perspective from outside of the school. It’s not quite as long as the first one, but you can tell that everybody was definitely in the loop about what was happening and was more than ready to record it from outside the bathroom.

View from the outside of the holy temple pic.twitter.com/aIMkOU8QHj — Dalen (@Default_Dalen) May 18, 2018

Comments on Witnessing Greatness

Between those who participated and those who were simply lucky enough to watch the events unfold, many Twitter users had comments on what’ll probably be one of the most memorable moments for the Las Vegas Academy students who were involved.

when ppl say “boys will be boys” it shouldn’t be referring to shitty behavior in order to dismiss it. it should ONLY refer to singing the halo theme in a school bathroom — toothfairy (@psychoknuckle) May 24, 2018

Others Follow Suit

With how much attention the videos got, it should be no surprise that others wanted to recreate the Halo videos for themselves while using the acoustics of a school bathroom. Twitterer Bubby (@_joshbeard9) shared a video of a different group of guys in another school bathroom while giving credit to the original for inspiration. They added a few more people as well with 89 guys contributing to the song and one unfortunate soul who was just trapped in a stall.

Another user shared an additional video that shows a different perspective of the Halo madness, but we unfortunately don’t get an outside shot this time.

All credit to the legend @migruelf



89 boys + 1 homie pooping into one bathroom…



Well done colleague @RedEduban pic.twitter.com/aHWgIcpRqe — Bubby﹌ (@_joshbeard9) May 24, 2018

From my perspective pic.twitter.com/nYftQbHsLb — toots mcgee (@_ClaytonOaks_) May 25, 2018

Bonus Halo Song

While these Halo theme song recreations are still pretty recent, it’d be a shame to not give credit to one of the OG videos that shows the Philadelphia Eagles’ Ian Park singing the Halo theme song. He’s not technically doing it in a bathroom but is instead doing it in a locker room, though it still easily finds itself among the rest of the Halo greatness. It’s a video that was shot inside the Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, and it’s one that many Halo fans have probably seen at least once.

This and the newer ones are far from the first times that the Halo song has been sung in strange places, so expect to see many more of them spawn from this meme that’ll hopefully never die.