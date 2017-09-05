A Fan Favorite Mode Won’t Be Included In Call Of Duty: WWII

There will be a ton of great modes that are included in the forthcoming Call of Duty: WWII for fans of single player and multiplayer to take advantage of – but it won't quite have everything.

The Theater Mode has been a long-time staple in Call of Duty games over the past few years, providing a number of options when it comes to players sharing their gaming sessions with others. It's become a popular favorite over the years with YouTubers and streamers alike, and even allowed you to take screenshots on social media as well, if you felt like sharing the experience that way. But, alas, it's time has come – for now.

A fan recently asked Michael Condrey, the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games (the title's developer) if Theater Mode would be included in the game. They noted, "Will there be a 'theater mode' in WWII? It helps us content creators more than you think!" To which Condrey responded, "There will not. Very sorry. But the Share functionality on the PS4 is very powerful for capturing and uploading."

He has a point. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles have various streaming and capture tools that make it simpler to share gameplay clips and streams more than ever before, and WWII will easily adapt to that. And, of course, there are other tools that can be used as well, such as the Elgato Game Capture HD devices, among countless others on the market.

But, still, it feels like the end of an era without Theater Mode being included in-game so that users can share their experiences a little more quickly than using an outside device. That doesn't mean we've seen the end of it, mind you, as there's always a good chance it could come back in Treyarch's next game in 2018. For now, though, if you want to experience the mode, you'll have to play through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or any of the Black Ops games. It'll certainly be missed, especially be a few creators out there.

Call of Duty: WWII will release on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.