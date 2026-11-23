Sometimes, a new piece of gaming hardware makes you stop playing for a moment just to appreciate what you’re looking at. Effectively, that’s what happened when I started using the Sony INZONE M10S II. I was immediately struck by how vibrant everything looked. Colors practically leap off the screen, giving everything from sprawling landscapes to the smallest visual details a level of richness that I haven’t personally experienced on a gaming monitor before. After experiencing some of gaming’s most recent visually striking releases on the display, I came away with one pretty clear impression: Sony has made something special here.

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The INZONE M10S II is a premium gaming monitor with some seriously impressive performance specifications, but its picture quality is what really won me over from the moment I powered it up. It’s also remarkably slim and lightweight, which is a welcome change from the bulky displays that can make a desk feel like it’s running out of room. I do have a couple of reservations, but they didn’t take away from how much I enjoyed using it.

Pros Cons Exceptionally vibrant OLED visuals 27-inch display may feel small for some Excellent color reproduction and contrast Premium price tag Incredibly slim and lightweight design Simple plug-and-play setup Impressive 540Hz QHD refresh rate

A Visual Experience That Makes Games Pop

Image Courtesy of Sony

The first thing I noticed about the INZONE M10S II was just how good everything looked. I’ve used plenty of gaming monitors over the years, so it takes a lot for a new display to genuinely surprise me. This one managed it almost immediately. The colors are incredibly rich without making the image feel overdone, and environments have a vibrancy that makes you want to stop and take everything in. It doesn’t change the way you play a game, but it can absolutely make you enjoy looking at one a whole lot more.

I tested the monitor with several different games, including the new Crimson Desert DLC, Phantom Blade Zero, and Enshrouded: a pretty varied collection of art styles and environments. I’m happy to report that the INZONE M10S II handled all three beautifully. The sweeping scenery and colorful environments of Crimson Desert looked particularly fantastic, while the striking visual effects in Phantom Blade Zero had plenty of room to shine. Even the distinct presentation of Enshrouded benefited from the display’s excellent color reproduction. No matter what I was playing, I found myself appreciating just how much the monitor brought to the image.

A big part of that experience comes down to the monitor’s OLED panel. Unlike traditional LCD displays that rely on a backlight, OLED pixels illuminate individually, allowing the screen to produce deep blacks and impressive contrast. It helps bright colors stand out even more against darker surroundings. The M10S II also supports 99.5% DCI-P3 color coverage, giving it a wide color gamut that helps explain the richness I noticed during my testing. With HDR support adding another dimension to compatible content, there’s plenty here to appreciate beyond simply having a high-end gaming display. This is the sort of picture quality that makes going back to an ordinary monitor just a bit harder.

Built for Speed, Without the Bulk

Image Courtesy of Sony

Of course, there’s more to the INZONE M10S II than making games look pretty. Sony has packed this monitor with specifications aimed squarely at competitive gaming in collaboration with E-Sports team, Fnatic. Its QHD resolution runs at up to 540Hz, while a separate dual-mode option can push the refresh rate to 720Hz at a reduced 720p resolution. The panel also boasts a 0.02ms response time, making it an exceptionally fast display on paper.

This detail specifically appealing to players who spend their time in competitive shooters, where quick reactions and clear motion can make a difference. That said, I don’t want to pretend that I spent my testing period chasing refresh-rate records. My experience with the monitor was much more focused on enjoying the games I was playing, and the image quality consistently delivered. The high-end specifications are certainly welcome, but I suspect the pristine visual presentation will be what most people remember after using it.

The physical design is another area where Sony deserves praise. Gaming monitors can be surprisingly bulky, especially when you factor in their stands and the space they occupy on a desk. The INZONE M10S II takes a much more restrained approach. It’s incredibly thin and noticeably lighter than the monitors I’m accustomed to using, making it far easier to reposition when necessary. I appreciate hardware that doesn’t make moving things around my setup feel like an entire project, and this monitor fits that preference perfectly. It’s a premium display that doesn’t demand an equally massive footprint.

It’s also refreshingly straightforward to get started. I didn’t feel the need to spend ages digging through settings or experimenting with calibration before I could enjoy what was on screen. I connected it, got everything running, and started playing. That’s exactly the sort of experience I want from a premium gaming monitor. There are plenty of customization options available for those who want to fine-tune their display, but I was perfectly happy with the picture straight out of the box. Sometimes, the best feature is not having to spend your first hour with a new monitor figuring out how to make it look good.

A Premium Monitor With a Small Catch

Image Courtesy of Sony

Despite how much I enjoyed using the INZONE M10S II, there is one aspect of its design that I struggled to get past: the size. Sony markets the display as a 27-inch monitor, which is certainly enough room to enjoy games, and the quality of the OLED panel goes a long way toward making up for the relatively compact screen. Still, I’ve grown accustomed to larger displays, and once you’re used to gaming on something above 30 inches, moving back down can feel like a noticeable downgrade.

It’s not that the M10S II is difficult to enjoy because of its dimensions. Quite the opposite. The picture is so impressive that I rarely found myself thinking about the screen size while actually playing. But when I stepped back and considered what I would want from a permanent gaming setup, I found myself wishing Sony had gone a little bigger. For competitive players who prefer a smaller display, that may actually be a benefit. For someone like me, however, it’s the biggest compromise. It’s a little frustrating to have such a gorgeous picture and still find yourself wishing there were more of it.

Then there’s the price. With an MSRP of $1,099.99, the INZONE M10S II is an expensive piece of gaming hardware. Sony’s US store listing currently places it for $999.99, a $100 discount from that MSRP. That’s still a substantial investment for a 27-inch QHD monitor, even one with an OLED panel and some seriously impressive performance specifications. You’re paying for a premium display with technology designed to appeal to competitive players, and the quality certainly reflects that. But I wouldn’t blame anyone for taking a moment to consider whether they really need everything this monitor offers before spending that much money. As much as I enjoyed using it, this isn’t exactly an impulse purchase.

Sony’s INZONE M10S II Is Easy to Recommend

Image Courtesy of Sony

The Sony INZONE M10S II made a fantastic impression on me. Its vibrant OLED display brought every game I tested to life, and I genuinely enjoyed seeing just how much color and detail it could deliver. The incredibly slim construction is another major selling point, especially for anyone who wants a premium gaming monitor without adding another bulky piece of hardware to their desk. Most importantly, I never felt like I needed to jump through hoops to get the experience I wanted. Plug it in, fire up a game, and enjoy. It’s a wonderfully straightforward experience, backed by a display that really knows how to make an impression.

I do wish the display were a little larger, and its asking price is undeniably steep. Those are meaningful considerations, particularly when there are plenty of gaming monitors available for considerably less. Still, the INZONE M10S II delivers an experience that’s difficult to argue with. If you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming monitor and put visual quality near the top of your priorities, Sony has made something special here. It’s an easy recommendation, and one of the most visually impressive monitors I’ve had the pleasure of testing.

A loaner of this product was provided to ComicBook.com for the purpose of this review.