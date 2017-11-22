A Missing Bloodborne Enemy Has Resurfaced, And Fans Are Going Nuts

Before the game was released and rocked the PlayStation world as we know it, From Software’s Bloodborne got a very impressive demo featuring a situation where you took on a large beast with candles on its back and flaming swords. But one small problem – when the game came out, players couldn’t find it.

The demonstration first appeared in 2014, with the Flaming Undead Giant attempting to cut the hero down to size. You can actually see it below, thanks to a YouTuber by the name of Moros Nyx.

Players eventually moved on and enjoyed the game for all it had to offer anyway, but then, this past week, something magical happened. The Flaming Undead Giant resurfaced after all, ready to kick your butt.

Here’s the full report, straight from Kotaku:

“Bloodborne…released in March 2015, but the Flaming Undead Giant was nowhere to be found in the dungeons. Along with other things such as Boss Rush and the Revered Great One’s Coldblood, this version of the Undead Giant was generally declared as ‘Unused Content’, that is, not having made the final cut of the game.

Three years later, on 19th November 2017, a group of Tomb Prospectors, led by KolbrotKommander (the creator of the dungeon) made the impossible discovery by officially sighting the first ever Flaming Undead Giant in a Depth 4 Cursed and Defiled Root Chalice. And so it goes full circle.”

So how can you discover the Undead Flaming Giant, you ask? Well, all you need to do is use the glyph pa6ssc6u to activate it. But you’ll want to also keep in mind that, with the Giant’s return to the game, there’s a possibility that other hidden beasts could be lurking about to see what they can find.

To learn more about the Tomb Prospectors’ findings, you can check out this Reddit page and prepare for truly awesome stuff. You can also explore and see what else could very well be inside the game, in case you’re looking for some other secrets or unbelievable boss battles to keep you on your toes. Good luck – and don’t forget to bring some sharp, dependable weaponry.

Bloodborne is available now for PlayStation 4.