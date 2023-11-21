A Plague Tale Creators Tease "Another Exciting Project"

Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted as a surprise hit when it came out in 2019, and three years after it, A Plague Tale: Requiem continued the trend by one-upping the original, at least as far as the review scores are concerned. That makes for a pretty strong track record for Asobo Studio thus far, a record which the developer may continue with its new project that was just teased this week. According to Focus Home Interactive, the publisher of both of the Plague Tale games, Focus Home and Asobo have once again partnered up for "another exciting project."

The tease in question was shared via Focus Home Interactive socials with the publisher first thanking all the players who've tried out A Plague Tale: Requiem. According to Focus Home Interactive, more than 3 million players have tried out the gripping rat-filled game, and if assumptions are correct, there'll be another to try out in the future.

A Plague Tale 3 in the Works?

Of course, neither Focus Home Interactive nor Asobo Studio have indicated what this "exciting project" might be, but it's not too much of a stretch to suggest that it'll be a new Plague Tale game. There's the fact that A Plague Tale: Requiem was mentioned right alongside this new project, a connection which both parties know would make people jump to the idea of a third Plague Tale game. Looking back through Asobo's past games which include a bit of variety like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ubisoft's The Crew 2, you'll also notice that the Plague Tale games are so far the only ones for which Asobo has partnered up with Focus Home Interactive.

It's also worth recalling that months ago, job listings were spotted on Asobo's careers page which directly referenced the Plague Tale series. Currently, there are four different positions open for spots on the "Plague Team" including a senior game designer position and more.

A heartfelt thank you to the 3 million players who embarked on the haunting journey of #APlagueTaleRequiem! Your support and passion mean everything to us.



Seizing this moment, we're delighted to reveal our renewed collaboration with @AsoboStudio for another exciting project!🎉 pic.twitter.com/yyeQalCwYH — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) November 21, 2023

Even further back than when these job listings were spotted, A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau spoke to PlayStation about the new game and suggested that the game was "the end," but he of course left the room open to more Plague Tale stories based on how the game was received.

"I think, for now, it's the end," he said previously. "But the door is never closed, and we'll see the player reception. We want to see their reaction before deciding anything. They are driving our production, and if they don't like what we've done, we need to do something else."

In addition to whatever this new (presumably Plague Tale) project is, there's also still a TV series that's in the works. The French studio Merlin Productions is handling the production of the series with Focus Home Entertainment on board as a co-producer. Mathieu Turi of Inglorious Basterds fame is known to be working on the Plague Tale TV series as well.