A Plague Tale 3 Seems to Be in Development

Another game in Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale series is seemingly in development per some job listings that showed the developer is still adding to that team. These job listings of course don't tip Asobo's hand by revealing what the studio is working on next, but considering how both of the past Plague Tale games have been received and how the series continues to expand, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to imagine that more Plague Tale games are on the way.

The job listings in question were posted on Asobo's LinkedIn page, but they're also present on the studio's careers page. Most of the positions Asobo is hiring for deal with their Flight Sim team, but at least three of the ones listed there – one each for a VFX artist, a senior game designer, and a senior gameplay animator – are for the Plague Tale team specifically.

For these sorts of positions, the careers page says that Asobo is recruiting to "to strengthen the team behind 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' from the pre-production phase." So, something's going to be in pre-production (or already is), but that's as far as the job listings go in terms of relevant details beyond saying that it's obviously a plus if applicants have played both A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Lots of people have played those games, too, with Innocence first catching peoples' eyes thanks to is emotional story and sneaky gameplay while Requiem expanded on what made the first one great. Both have Metacritic scores hovering around 82 or so, so they've certainly held up since their releases. Our own review of Requiem called it a "compelling sequel" that lived up to the high expectations set for it by Innocence.

Aside from the two games already out and whatever game Asobo might have planned next, it's also worth recalling that there's a TV show that's in the works which is based on the Plague Tale story. Not much has been said about the show ever since it was announced, but we know that French studio Merlin Productions will handle the production of the show, and Mathieu Turi, an assistant director on Inglorious Basterds, will direct the show.