A Plague Tale: Requiem Update Released Alongside Patch Notes

A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Asobo Studio has released a new update across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game's third update -- dubbed Update 1.0.3 -- doesn't come with any new content or features, but it does come with a host of bug fixes and optimization improvements. Further, and most notably, it has rebalanced the difficulty of two different parts of the games that players were complaining were a little too difficult compared to the rest of the game.

Unfortunately, while Asobo Studio has provided the patch notes for the update, it's not provided any information about file sizes, which means we have minimal insight into how long the update will take to download platform to platform. All that can be noted is the file size should be smaller, regardless of the platform, given the smaller size of the patch notes and the lack of new content it comes with.

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for yourself:

PATCH NOTES COMMON TO ALL PLATFORMS

Changes & Updates

Balanced difficulty in "Nothing Left" and "Dying Sun" final arena fights.

Optimization

Optimized AI, rats, terrain and navmesh to reduce framerate drops and freezing issues.

Bug Fixes

Fixed HDR issues creating crushed highlights (not applicable to Nintendo Switch).

Fixed random crashes or blockers that could happen in some chapters.

Fixed blockers or animation bugs that could happen during some crank interactions.

Fixed issue during reaction between Ignifer pot and Odoris in specific cases.

Fixed a script issue that could make the pine cones thrown by Hugo in "Under a New Sun" invisible.

Improved cart collisions to prevent going out of the map.

Fixed minor visual bugs in some chapters.

Fixed unexpected change of audio language when changing other options.

Fixed minor issues in German language.

PATCH NOTES SPECIFIC TO PC

The game is now compatible with Steam Deck.

Added new graphics options to improve visual and performance customizations (Frame limiter, Resolution optimizer, SSAO, DOF, Screen Space Shadows, Motion Blur).

Improved auto setting graphic profiles to better match PC configurations.

Fixed specular flickering issues with DLSS.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to being available to purchase, it's also accessible via Xbox Game Pass.