A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Trailer Sets Up the Game’s Story

A Quiet Place fans recently got their first look at a new game set in the universe of those monster movies, and now, we’ve gotten another preview of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. This time, the latest trailer for the game sets up the story that follows two characters, Alex and Martin, as they survive the new reality forced upon them once the monsters from the Quiet Place movies come to Earth. The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but we know that it’ll be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

If you’ve seen A Quiet Place or other movies in the series with the very successful A Quiet Place: Day One being the most recent among those, you’ll already know of the broad setup for this game. A swarm of extraterrestrial creatures with long, spider-like appendages and impeccable hearing crash land on Earth and begin hunting the human population down through sound alone, so the world is forced into a state of silence where the smallest of sounds can trigger the creatures.

As for this game specifically, it features two new characters, Alex and Martin. You play as Alex in the game who’s described in the new trailer as “an asthmatic college student trying to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend Martin.” The Quiet Place movies often feature some sort of condition or plot device to complicate or coincide with the speechless world such as a character who’s deaf, a newborn, or a pet, so the asthmatic nature of the protagonist will likely come into play through controlling their breathing or something along those lines.

It seems pregnancy will also be a theme in the game, too, as we’ve seen in the movies. At one point in the trailer, we see Alex taking a pregnancy test, though it’s unclear when that happens since scenes from the game shown are jumping back and forth between the pre-invasion times and different points throughout the game’s story.

“A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure game inspired by the critically acclaimed blockbuster movie franchise that highlights a unique survivor story after an invasion of deadly creatures,” a description of the game previously offered explains. “In this exclusive spin-off, experience the journey of a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears.”

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is developed by Stormind Games, published by Saber Interactive, and will come to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.