A Quiet Place Part II Now Streaming on Paramount+

With the forty five day theatrical window now officially closed, Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place Part II is now streaming on Paramount+ at no additional cost! Subscribers to the service will now be able to watch both films in the John Krasinski-helmed horror series back-to-back, but only on Paramount+. The highly anticipated sequel was one of the first movies to be delayed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first part of 2020 and ended up being one of the first to return once theaters began reopening at a more steady rate. A Quiet Place Part II became the first movie to earn over $100 million at the domestic box office since the pandemic shuttered theaters, clocking in at $150.8 million in the US and $128.3 million internationally.

In the Quiet Place sequel, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. John Krasinski returns as both director and co-star for the film which picks up after the events of the first film but also includes some prequel elements. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also star.

“I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car," Krasinski previously told CinemaBlend about the making of the sequel. "That's true. Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real.”

It’s been quiet for far too long. Watch #AQuietPlace Part II in theaters or stream it NOW exclusively on #ParamountPlus https://t.co/ckgBozrVSR pic.twitter.com/AWhb6Vjzdm — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) July 13, 2021

ViacomCBS previously announced that all new releases from the studio would be available on their streaming service after a theatrical exclusive window, with some as short as 30 days, others as long as a full 90 days, and some even longer. Titles like Mission: Impossible 7, Snake Eyes, and Top Gun: Maverick all fall under that deal moving forward.

A Quiet Place: Part II will be released on 4K Ultra HD combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27th. A 2-movie collection will also be available.