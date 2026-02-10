A Surprising Streaming Platform Is Adding Original Video Games

New, original video games are soon to arrive on a popular streaming platform. If you’ve used any streaming platforms of late, you likely know already that they’re fast becoming bastions for video games. Amazon Prime has its Luna, while other platforms are following suit, including the OG bigdaddy, Netflix. You can play all kinds of games on those streaming services, and the trend continues to grow as new platforms get in on the game, pun definitely intended. Now, a streaming service that’s already debuted its own gaming platform is moving to develop all-new, original games.

On February 5, 2026, Variety reported that Crunchyroll would begin to develop its own original games for its growing Game Vault service. The new games are being developed under the Crunchyroll Games banner and should begin arriving relatively soon. While news of the move was revealed, it’s unclear what games Crunchyroll is developing, and it’s also unknown when they will roll out as Crunchyroll Game Vault exclusives. However, this information is expected sometime later this year. Crunchyroll confirmed that its games are being made “with Japanese publishers and global developers to create multiple tailor-made games for anime fans.”

Crunchyroll Is Streaming’s Newest Game Developer

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

As Crunchyroll’s users already know, the platform rolled out its Crunchyroll Game Vault for its Mega and Ultimate Fan subs in November 2023. It took some time, but the service planned to launch 100 games by sometime in 2026, and as the below post on X reveals, that milestone was crossed on February 5. Some of the Game Vault’s more popular offerings as of writing include Shogun Showdown, 9 Years of Shadows, Steins;Gate, Yuppie Psycho, Kawaii Kitchen, Tengami, and Shin Chan: Shiro & the Coal Town. These and others have made the Game Vault an incredibly successful addition to Crunchyroll.

Coming this summer, Crunchyroll Game Vault will be hitting 100 games! Look forward to Dungeons of Hinterberg, Gungrave G.O.R.E UEE Mobile, Little Goody Two Shoes, Battle Chef Brigade, and Princess Maker 2 Refine+. Plus, so much more!



News of Crunchyroll’s original game moves comes the same week as a $2 price hike across all subscription options. These now cost as follows: Fan Tier – $9.99, Mega Fan Tier – $13.99, and Ultimate Fan Tier – $17.99. Crunchyroll previously offered a free streaming plan, but it was discontinued in 2025. With that move and this new price hike, Crunchyroll appears to be investing more effort into developing its own content as it continues to provide the most anime options to fans in the Western world. With new games coming sometime soon, the streaming platform is only going to get bigger and hopefully better.

Terri Li, Crunchyroll Games’ general manager and executive VP of emerging business, said, “With original game publishing, we can craft bespoke interactive journeys that bring beloved and new characters to life. We’re excited to give fans a new way to experience their favorite stories, characters, and more. The slate of titles in development will continue to grow Crunchyroll Game Vault, providing more value to Crunchyroll subscribers.” That all sounds fantastic, and while its new games will be revealed in time, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m excited to see what Crunchyroll comes up with as it develops entirely original games.

