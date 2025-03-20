Split Fiction Movie Announced

A Split Fiction movie is in the works following the immense success of the EA-published video game. Developer Hazelight Studios is quickly becoming one of the most reliable and trustworthy studios in the gaming industry. Led by the loud mouthed (complimentary) Josef Fares, Hazelight Studios has made a name for itself by creating story-driven couch co-op games. The three games the studio has made (A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction) are widely regarded as some of the best co-op games out there and have thrived as both online co-op games for friends, but also titles that people can play with their spouse or sibling.

Fares has made a big name for itself as being rather uncompromising in his vision. Despite working with EA which is known making decisions based around squeezing the most amount of money possible, Hazelight Studios has no microtransactions, no battle passes, and no DLC. You pay for the game and that’s it. On top of that, Hazelight also allows people to basically give a free copy of the game to a friend so only one person needs the game. Technically, this could halve sales for the studio’s games, but it has been a lucrative marketing move. Split Fiction is the studio’s latest acclaimed game and is already being hailed as Game of the Year candidate, which has also caught the attention of Hollywood.

Split Fiction Movie Is in the Works

Variety has reported that production company Story Kitchen is working on adapting Split Fiction into a feature length film. The company is currently shopping the project around to studios at the moment, but there’s no word on any cast, writer, director, or other key talent for the film right now. Given how hot Split Fiction is right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hazelight, EA, and a big Hollywood studio strike a deal by the summer time and try to get the project moving. However, a film adaptation of It Takes Two was also announced back in 2022 and we haven’t heard anything about it since then.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this, but Josef Fares is a film director, so perhaps he could be involved in a larger capacity. However, he has largely moved away from filmmaking to focus on gaming and famously denounced the Oscars when revealing the first gameplay for A Way Out at The Game Awards in 2017.

For those who haven’t played the game, Split Fiction follows two young authors who are invited to a tech company where they believe they may get the chance to become published authors. However, it turns out they are helping test an experimental machine that lets people expeirence their stories as reality. Due to a mishap, authors Mio and Zoe are sucked into each other’s stories which consist of sci-fi and fantasy genres and must work together to escape. It’s a pretty charming story and if you have a console or PC to play it on, I highly recommend checking it out!

